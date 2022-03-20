Seth Bergman Wins At The Devil’s Bowl

Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (March 19, 2022) Leading start to finish at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Washington’s Seth Bergman captured his 15th career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

With the win, Seth Bergman is tied with Wayne Johnson for the National Tour point’s lead.

Keeping glued to the bottom of the half-mile oval, Bergman was stalked start to finish by Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Taking a couple of shots at the lead on the narrow racing line, the chance to make the pass never presented itself as the leaders paced through lapped traffic.

Tire smoke the entire final lap, Bergman took the win by 0.809-seconds. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. grabbed second with Tony Bruce, Jr. third. Taking the win Friday night, Wayne Johnson rolled to a fourth-place finish with Scott Bogucki fifth.

Tucker Doughty crossed sixth with Dylan Westbrook seventh. John Carney II was eighth, followed by Blake Hahn and Jason Martin to complete the top ten.

A field of 46 drivers was on hand for the second night of the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals. The Driver’s Project quick time was Sam Hafertepe, Jr. with a lap time of 16.268-seconds. SCE Gaskets Heat Races numbered six with wins going to Scott Bogucki, Seth Bergman, John Carney II, Tucker Doughty, Ryan Bickett, and Landon Crawley. BMRS B-Features were topped by Kyler Johnson and Chase Randall. One provisional was used by Travis Reber.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series is Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Races at Superbowl Speedway on Thursday unfortunately cannot be run.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Lone Star Region

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Car Count: 46

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton, 16.444[3]; 2. 10-Landon Britt, 16.449[8]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 16.500[7]; 4. 84-Scott Bogucki, 16.530[5]; 5. 2W-Whit Gastineau, 16.612[6]; 6. 4H-Cody Hansen, 16.736[1]; 7. 33C-Casey Carter, 17.271[2]; 8. 5T-Ryan Timms, 17.383[4]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2B-Brett Becker, 16.311[5]; 2. 8M-Kade Morton, 16.475[6]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, 16.600[2]; 4. 36-Jason Martin, 16.667[8]; 5. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 16.689[1]; 6. 45B-Casey Burkham, 16.935[7]; 7. 27T-Timothy Watson III, 17.077[4]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 17.525[3]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 16.268[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 16.502[7]; 3. 09-Matt Juhl, 16.531[5]; 4. 22-John Carney II, 16.540[3]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett, 16.565[1]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson, 16.630[4]; 7. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 16.846[6]; 8. 2P-Chase Porter, 17.512[8]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall, 16.501[6]; 2. 22J-Jax Redline, 16.523[1]; 3. 2X-Tucker Doughty, 16.931[3]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier, 16.943[2]; 5. 24T-Christopher Thram, 17.404[4]; 6. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 17.507[8]; 7. 88-Travis Reber, 17.551[5]; 8. 95-Matt Covington, 17.772[7]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, 16.885[5]; 2. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, 17.078[3]; 3. 9C-Brenham Crouch, 17.101[4]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 17.225[1]; 5. 45-Martin Edwards, 17.694[7]; 6. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 18.159[6]; 7. (DNS) 1J-Danny Jennings, 18.159

Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.682[3]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley, 16.775[2]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, 16.942[5]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley, 17.129[4]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 17.623[7]; 6. 1HA-Caleb Saiz, 17.762[6]; 7. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 18.103[1]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Scott Bogucki[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[3]; 4. 2W-Whit Gastineau[5]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[4]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]; 7. 4H-Cody Hansen[6]; 8. 33C-Casey Carter[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[3]; 4. 0-Eric Baldaccini[5]; 5. 2B-Brett Becker[4]; 6. 45B-Casey Burkham[6]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[8]; 8. 27T-Timothy Watson III[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-John Carney II[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 09-Matt Juhl[2]; 5. 24-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 7. 2P-Chase Porter[8]; 8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2X-Tucker Doughty[2]; 2. 10P-Dylan Postier[1]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 4. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 5. 22J-Jax Redline[3]; 6. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 8. 2-Dylan Opdahl[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 2. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[4]; 3. 45-Martin Edwards[5]; 4. 9C-Brenham Crouch[2]; 5. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 6. 25B-Blaine Baxter[6]; 7. (DNS) 1J-Danny Jennings

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 6. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[6]; 7. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[7]

BMRS B-Features (Top 3 from each advance)

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[6]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier[1]; 5. 09-Matt Juhl[5]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[4]; 7. 2W-Whit Gastineau[3]; 8. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 9. 88-Travis Reber[12]; 10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[8]; 11. 27T-Timothy Watson III[14]; 12. 4H-Cody Hansen[13]; 13. 2-Dylan Opdahl[15]; 14. 25B-Blaine Baxter[9]; 15. 11-Roger Crockett[10]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 4. 2B-Brett Becker[4]; 5. 9C-Brenham Crouch[5]; 6. 2P-Chase Porter[11]; 7. 22J-Jax Redline[6]; 8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[14]; 9. 24T-Christopher Thram[10]; 10. 1HA-Caleb Saiz[9]; 11. 45B-Casey Burkham[8]; 12. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[12]; 13. 0-Eric Baldaccini[3]; 14. 33C-Casey Carter[13]; 15. 1J-Danny Jennings[15]

A-Feature

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[2]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 5. 84-Scott Bogucki[10]; 6. 2X-Tucker Doughty[5]; 7. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[11]; 8. 22-John Carney II[8]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn[14]; 10. 36-Jason Martin[16]; 11. 1X-Tim Crawley[20]; 12. 9-Chase Randall[18]; 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 14. 24-Garet Williamson[21]; 15. 5T-Ryan Timms[22]; 16. 45-Martin Edwards[12]; 17. 187-Landon Crawley[9]; 18. 44-Chris Martin[19]; 19. 8M-Kade Morton[13]; 20. 45X-Kyler Johnson[17]; 21. 10-Landon Britt[15]; 22. 88-Travis Reber[23]; 23. 95-Matt Covington[6]

Lap Leader(s): Seth Bergman 1-20

Hard Charger: Tim Crawley +9

Quick Time: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 16.268-seconds

High Point Driver: Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Provisional(s):Travis Reber (Points)

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 1 (3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Seth Bergman 280; 2. Wayne Johnson 280; 3. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 277; 4. Blake Hahn 255; 5. Dylan Westbrook 244; 6. Scott Bogucki 244; 7. Jason Martin 232; 8. John Carney II 229; 9. Tucker Doughty 228; 10. Chase Randall 210