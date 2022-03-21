Gregg Satterlee Visits Victory Lane at Williams Grove in 2022 Lid Lifter



ULMS Doubleheader at Williams Grove and Port Royal Up Next



INDIANA, Pa. (03/21/22) – Gregg Satterlee kicked off his 2022 season in fine style by piloting his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing/ Valvoline/ Classic Ink/ XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to a $3,500 triumph.

The victory came in Zimmer’s United Late Model Series action at the famed Williams Grove Speedway.

“That was kind of a crazy race,” Satterlee said. “I got a really bad start and was just trying to be patient and not get too excited in the holes down here. I was able to get up to second and was feeling really good, then the rain came and we come back out and I felt really good right off the bat. (When) Kyle (Hardy) broke, I was just fortunate for both of us I didn’t hit him when his driveshaft broke.

“Then on Sunday at Port (Royal Speedway) we weren’t quite good enough to get the win, but still came away with a runner-up finish. Overall, we were really pleased with how our season-opening weekend went.”

Gregg Satterlee invaded Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) on Friday afternoon to kick off his 2022 season in the Zimmer’s United Late Model Series (ULMS) event. After topping the 21-car field in time trials, Satterlee dashed to a heat race win, sending him to the redraw. Receiving the sixth-starting position for the finale, Gregg gained ground early until a small rain shower delayed the feature on the sixth lap.

Shortly after action resumed Satterlee inheriting the lead from Kyle Hardy after he lost a driveshaft on lap 9. From that point Satterlee soared to his first win of the season in the rain-shortened 20-lapper. He claimed a $3,500 payday ahead of Rick Eckert, Jason Covert, Gene Knaub, and Andy Haus.

After Mother Nature won Saturday’s event, Gregg returned to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Sunday for the $3,500-to-win Zimmer’s ULMS event. Earning the third-starting position for the A-Main via preliminary results, Satterlee clawed forward one spot in the 30-lapper to register a runner-up finish. He trailed Colton Flinner to the checkers with Jared Miley, Michael Norris, and Rick Eckert rounding out the Top-5.

For full results from these events, please visit www.ULMSRacing.com.

The upcoming weekend has Satterlee eyeing another Zimmer’s ULMS doubleheader. Action opens on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway before moving to Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

Both programs post a $3,500 winner’s check.

Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Valvoline, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .

