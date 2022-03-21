Joseph Joiner Survives Late-Race Chaos for XR Southern All Star Win

Bristol Dirt Nationals on Deck Next for Florida Racer

MILTON, Fla. (03/21/22) – Not even a flat tire with five laps remaining could slow down Joseph Joiner on Saturday night at Southern Raceway (Milton, Fla.) in the finale of the Bash at the Beach.

He survived the challenge of an airless right rear tire to pilot his Base Racing Fuel No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants / Capital Race Car Late Model to the $5,000 triumph with the XR Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series at his home track.

“I seen the board there was five laps left when I felt it start going down, and I’m like, ‘There ain’t no way,’” Joiner said. “I knew the tire wear wasn’t gonna be bad enough for it to be wore out … I didn’t know why I was having a flat. I honestly can not believe it rode around there for five more laps — and literally, right here at the checkered flag, it blew up. Luck was on our side tonight, so we’ll definitely take it. Thanks so much to everyone, who supports our program and makes it possible. We’re excited to head to Bristol (Motor Speedway) for the next two weekends.”

Joseph made a clean sweep of the night by setting fast time in qualifying with a 14.988-second lap to lock into the pole position for the feature. Late in the race Joiner held a half-track advantage when his right-rear tire began going flat. He was able to limp his car home to the victory, which came over Billy Franklin, Ryan Crane, Austin Franklin, and Ryan Wilson.

Friday’s opening round of the Bash at the Beach fell victim to rain.

Full event results are available at www.SASdirt.com .

The team now turns their attention to the second annual Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. The event which spans this weekend and next, includes four $50,000-to-win Super Late Model events. The first two XR Super Series Super Late Model programs will be held this Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.XRSuperSeries.com and to watch live, please tune into an XR+ at https://racexr.plus/?via=huntthefront .

