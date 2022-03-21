Ricky Weiss Makes Maiden Trip to Victory Lane with Sniper Chassis

Pockets $5,000 for ULTIMATE Shamrock Victory at Boyds



HEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada (03/21/22) – Ricky Weiss recorded an emotional victory on Saturday night at Boyd’s Speedway during the 2022 edition of the Shamrock.

For the first time, he parked his self-built Drydene Performance Products No. 7 J&C Properties / G-Style Transport/ Sniper Chassis / Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model in victory lane.

The win was one that the Canadian driver will not soon forget.

The experience of building our own chassis has been humbling to say the least, but last night all of our long nights and hard work paid off!” Weiss shared less than 24 hours after his first victory since May 2020. “I’m hoping we can carry this momentum onto Bristol Motor Speedway the next two weeks for the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

“So many great folks have supported me through the thick and thin of developing this new car, and I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. I truly believe we are onto something big here, and hopefully this is the first of many wins to come this year.”

On Saturday evening, Ricky Weiss visited Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Ga.), where he entered his Derrick’s Sandblasting No. 7 Turk Enterprises Sniper Chassis Super Late Model into battle for the Ultimate Southeast Series-sanctioned Shamrock.

With his 14.927-second lap in time trials placing him on the front row for the feature, Weiss outran polesitter Payton Freeman in the 40-lapper to capture his first win of the season and a $5,000 payday. He finished 0.888 seconds ahead of Freeman, with Jimmy Owens, Cory Hedgecock, and Cameron Weaver rounding out the Top-5.

For full results from this event, please visit www.UltimateSupers.com .

Weiss now turns his attention to the “Last Great Coliseum” with four $50,000-to-win Super Late Model events over the next two weeks at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

This Friday and Saturday marks the first two $50,000-to-win programs with two more mega paydays on the line on April 1-2.

For more information on the events, please visit www.XRSuperSeries.com .

Ricky Weiss would like to thank his marketing partners and sponsors including Drydene Performance Products, J&C Properties, G-Style Transport, Turk Enterprises, Derrick’s Sandblasting, Keewatin Truck Service, Collins Brothers Towing, Wiesner Trucking, RDW Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Penske Racing Shocks, Total Works Truck & Equipment, Straight Ahead Ventures, JCJ Tools, Inc., Borderland Hay & Straw, VP Racing Fuels, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Forks Mobile Wash, LG Transport, Aldon Auto, Hoosier Racing Tire, KRC Power Steering, Kenny’s Components, Go Lithium, DirtCarLift.com, Arizona Sport Shirts, FK Rod Ends, Swift Springs, Allstar Performance, Hooker Harness, Barnes Systems, Winters Performance Products, C&R Radiators, QA1, Strange Oval, Quarter Master, PFC Brakes, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wrisco Industries, Performance Bodies & Parts, QuickCar Racing Products, Butlerbuilt, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Braswell, Bell, Earnhardt Technologies Group, K1 RaceGear, ­and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For more information on Ricky Weiss please visit his website at www.WeissRacing7.com.

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)