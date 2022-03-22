Brandon Sheppard Fifth in LOLMDS Buckeye Spring 50

South Carolina WoO Weekend Awaits



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (03/22/22) – Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing entered a single event over the weekend with a Sunday evening trip to Ohio’s Atomic Speedway for the Buckeye Spring 50.

Sheppard enjoyed a solid outing and came away with another Top-5 finish to add to the 2022 stats in his Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“It was a pretty good night for our team. You hate to not win when you start up front, but we were just a little off from where we needed to be in the feature, and there were a few things I could’ve done a little different as well. We’ll take another Top 5 though and head to Cherokee this weekend,” Sheppard said.

Mother Nature scrambled weekend action by shifting Friday’s event to Sunday and axing Saturday’s Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.). Finally finding a place to race on Sunday, Rocket1 Racing pilot Brandon Sheppard followed the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) to Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, Ohio) for the Buckeye Spring 50.

In a field of 31 entries, Sheppard followed up the second-fastest time in his group with a heat race victory. He raced in the Top 5 throughout the 50-lap feature, before ultimately notching a fifth-place finish, which came behind Jimmy Owens, Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, and Hudson O’Neal.

Full results from the event are available at www.LucasDirt.com .

The team now prepares to head to South Carolina this weekend for the second annual Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee Speedway. The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models will battle for $10,000 on Friday night and a $20,000 top prize on Saturday night. The weekend slate is co-sanctioned by the Xtreme DIRTcar Series.

Entering the weekend’s doubleheader Brandon currently sits fourth in the latest series standings, just 52 markers out of the top spot.

For more event details, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com .

