No Brakes, No Problem for Austin Horton in Senoia Sweep

Races to First Feature Victory of 2022 Campaign



NEWNAN, Ga. (03/22/22) – Despite having no brakes and having to overcome tricky track conditions courtesy of Mother Nature, Austin Horton was able to pilot his Orr’s Trucking No. 16 Super K Express/ Horton Flyer/ XR1 Rocket Chassis / Bobby Thomas Racing Engine Late Model to the feature win on Saturday night at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway.

“First win of 2022 is checked off the list! This yellow car has been great to me and the Bobby Thomas Racing Engine under the hood was on point. As good as we were, we still have some work to do as I had no brakes. Mother Nature didn’t make things easy either, but at the end of the night we got the job done and we’ll look ahead to the next one,” Horton said. “I appreciate all my sponsors, family, and friends that stick with me. I also want to say a big ‘thank you’ to Senoia Raceway for supplying us such a great place to race.”

On Saturday evening, Austin Horton returned to Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Ga.), where he competed in the Limited Late Model portion of the Weekly Racing Series Event.

Pulling off a clean sweep of the program, Horton topped the speed charts in time trials before capturing his first win of the season in the feature without functioning brakes. He took the checkers 3.097 seconds ahead of Jason Turner with Jacques Daniel, Lawson Hill, and Dennis Hale rounding out the Top-5.



With a busy work schedule in front of him, Horton will be idle the next two weeks. As he finalizes more dates for his upcoming schedule the details will be posted at www.AustinHorton16.com .



Austin Horton would like to thank his marketing partners, which Super K Express, Orr’s Towing, Franklin Enterprises, GW Performance, Rocket Chassis by Clint Smith Racing, Topnotch Graphics, Horton’s Inc. and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

