118th Season of Auto Racing Returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway April 2

(Nashville, TN) Saturday, April 2nd, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will roar to life for the 118th year of auto racing at America’s Favorite Short Track. Seven divisions will make their way to the Music City to compete on both the quarter and five-eighths mile tracks. These seven divisions are Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, BH Holmes Construction Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Company Bandoleros.

Last year saw quite an ending for many of the local classes including the Pro Late Model and Legends divisions. Local Tennessean, Michael House, took home the Pro Late Model crown in an impressive season that saw a tight battle until the very end. An impressive field of talented Pro Late Model drivers look to prove they have what it takes to write their names in the long history of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The Pro Late Model class will be filled with plenty of talent including rising stars such as Dylan Fetcho, Hunter Wright, Bryson Shaffer, Chase Johnson, Dylan Jones. Joining these young guns will be long time veterans of Nashville Cole Williams, Austin Wilson, Wiliam Hale, Tandy Marlin, and Daniel Bolden.

In the Legends division last year, came one of the most incredible stories anywhere in sports. 15-year-old local driver, Oliver Cordell, whose father, Kevin Cordell, a longtime supporter of racing at Nashville, passed away before the final race of the year. Oliver ended up winning the final race, which was in memory of his father, and also saw him beat out three of his other competitors, Michael Crafton, Dylan Faulkner, and Boston Oliver to win his first of what he hopes will be many more championships.

One of the tightest points battles in Nashville for the past three years has been in the Limited Late Model class. Local driver, Kevin Rollins, took home the championship by just five points over former champion Jonathan Dishman. Rollins, who is a three-time champion in the Limited Late Model class at Nashville, will look to 2022 to notch an impressive fourth championship to his record. Dishman will look to claim the second championship of his career at Nashville and knock Rollins off his winning ways. An impressive field will follow behind Rollins and Dishman and all fans should keep a close eye on this division throughout the year.

An exciting opening day of racing begins at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 2nd with Pro Late Model Practice, followed by group practice and qualifying for Limited late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, Legends, and Bandoleros at 1:45pm. Pro Late Model qualifying will begin at 3:45pm. Champion recognition will take place at 4:30pm and will see the handing out of the coveted guitar to champions of all seven divisions. Racing will begin at 5:00pm with a Legends Last Chance race followed by Bandoleros, Front Runners, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Legends, Limited Late Models, and Pro Late Models.

Saturday, April 2nd will be filled with all day racing action for the whole family. Discounted tickets are on sale now at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $15 for adults and children five and under are free. For more information on opening night visit www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing or make sure to follow and like our Facebook pages for constant updates throughout the year.