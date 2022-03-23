Fans Will Vote Their Favorite Driver Into SRX At Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

(Nashville, TN) Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), and Track Enterprises are giving a special promotion to all grass roots race fans before the SRX race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 9th. Fans will get a chance to vote one of their favorite late model drivers into the seat of an SRX machine to compete against some of the best in motorsports.

Fans will get the chance to choose one of six talented late model drivers to enter the SRX event. All six drivers have a history at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and are some of the best that the sport has to offer. Voting will start on Sunday, April 3rd and will run until Friday, May 6th. The winner will be announced live at the ARCA Menards East race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday, May 7th. Fans will get just one vote a piece so make sure to get your friends together and put your votes in for your favorite driver.

All six drivers have a rich history at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway with many of them being past champions and one even making history. Brittney Zamora the 22-year-old female from Kennewick, Washington made history in 2021 at Nashville by becoming the first female to win a premier race at the historic speedway.

Joining Brittney on the fan vote list will be two past champions and one defending champion. Cole Williams and Dylan Fetcho have already hoisted the coveted guitar at Nashville and always give the fans a great show; but defending champion of the Pro Late Model division Michael House is one of the best Nashville has to offer and would be a great addition to the SRX list. The final two on the list will be names synonymous with Late Model racing, former All American 400 winner Bubba Pollard and two-time Super Series Champion Steven Nasse.

During SRX’s first season in 2021, former NASCAR champion, Tony Stewart, took the championship over road racing hotshoe Ernie Francis, Jr. Bobby Labonte, Marco Andretti, and Helio Castroneves completed the top five in season standings. Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Michael Waltrip, Bill Elliott, Willy T. Ribbs, and Hailie Deegan were others that competed on a regular basis last season.

The full driver lineup for the 2022 season should be available soon as SRX has already started releasing some names who are likely to compete.

Tickets are on sale now at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and www.trackenterprises.com. For up to the minute information on the event make sure to follow and like our Facebook pages @NashvilleFairgroundsSpeedway and @TrackEnterprises.