King of America XI, Battle at The Bullring get green flag Thursday

Wednesday’s practice has been scrapped and a few other adjustments have been made to the procedures for this weekend’s Summit King of America XI and the Battle at The Bullring at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan.

“We do not want haulers showing up at track until whatever gate times we announce,” said USMTS promoter Todd Staley. “Gates will be closed to the speedway until we open the pit shack on Thursday. Once trucks get to track we need them parked tight and orderly as the pit area will be tight with car counts.”

Pit gates will be open at 12 noon on Thursday. Haulers will not be allowed into the pits until then. Drivers, if your are arriving in Humboldt tonight, please park at the quarry off of Georgia Rd and 1400th St. Drivers, keep in mind that the order of how you pull into the quarry will determine the order of how you pull into the pits. In other words, if you are first into the quarry then you are first into the pits.

Slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 24-26, three huge nights of dirt track hustle and muscle are on tap featuring USMTS Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars and Battle at The Bullring B-Mods. The total purse for the weekend is more than $200,000.

Summit USMTS Modifieds will compete Thursday for $3,000 to win and Friday’s main event winner garners $5,000. Saturday’s finale will see a top prize of $15,000.

Medieval USRA Stock Cars are racing for $750 to win on Thursday and $1,000 to win on Friday before trading paint for a $1,500 top prize on Saturday.

Battle at The Bullring B-Mods race for $1,000 to win on Thursday and Friday, and then a $10,000 paycheck awaits the main event winner on Saturday.

All times listed are Central Standard Time (CST) p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Pits Open 12 noon

Gates Open 5 p.m.

Pit Meeting 5:15 p.m.

Qualifying 5:45 p.m.

Racing follows qualifying

General Admission $25 [3-day $75]

Military/Seniors (62+) $20 [3-day $60]

Kids (6-12) $5, Under 6 FREE

Pits $40 (3-day $120), Kids (6-10) $30 [3-day $75]

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Gates Open 5 p.m.

Pit Meeting 5:15 p.m.

Qualifying 5:45 p.m.

Racing follows qualifying

Joe Inman rockin’ the Hummer Party Barn after racing

General Admission $25

Military/Seniors (62+) $20

Kids (6-12) $10, Under 6 FREE

Pits $40, Kids (6-10) $30

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Gates Open 4 p.m.

Pit Meeting 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying 5 p.m.

Racing follows qualifying

General Admission $30

Military/Seniors (62+) $25

Kids (6-12) $10, Under 6 FREE

Pits $45, Kids (6-10) $30

USMTS Modified drivers will be able to earn USMTS points or USRA national points, but not both. A complete and separate show of qualifying heat races and main events are on tap all three nights. Drivers will draw for their starting positions on Thursday with the top 12 in heat race passing points advancing to the main event. Friday and Saturday will utilize group qualifying to set heat race lineups.

Nine different drivers have claimed victory in the previous ten Summit King of America contests and the list is a who’s-who of dirt modified racing.

Reigning Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Brooks Strength captured his USMTS feature win in last year’s finale to notch the biggest triumph of his career. On Friday night, Carlos Ahumada Jr. was with winner—his first and only career USMTS victory.

Prior to an off-year for the COVID-19 pandemic, Ricky Thornton Jr. captured the crown two years earlier while two-time USRA Modified national champion Lucas Schott was the 2018 winner. Two-time USMTS national champion Ryan Gustin won in and became the first and only repeat winner at the 2017 event.

Zack VanderBeek captured the title in 2016 after a thrilling late-race battle with 2014 race winner Rodney Sanders. Jason Hughes was the 2015 champion; Stormy Scott topped the 2012 event and nine-time USMTS champ Kelly Shryock claimed the inaugural crown in 2011.

In the 55 USMTS main events staged at the Humboldt Speedway, Hughes has more than doubled his nearest competitor with 13 career wins while Scott has six wins. Gustin and Shryock both have five and Sanders follows with four victories.

Drivers with two wins include VanderBeek, Terry Phillips, Johnny Scott, Jason Krohn and Johnny Bone Jr. On one occasion the checkered flag has waved for Thornton, Schott, Tanner Mullens, Kyle Strickler, Tim Donlinger, Jon Tesch, Jeremy Payne, Mitch Keeter, Steve Holzkamper and William Gould.

USMTS MODIFIED PAYOUTS

Thursday: “A” Main – 1. $3000, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $320, 15. $315, 16. $310, 17. $305, other starters $300.

Friday: “A” Main – 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $750, 9. $700, 10. $650, 11. $600, 12. $575, 13. $550, 14. $540, 15. $535, 16. $530, 17. $525, 18. $520, 19. $515, 20. $510, 21. $505, other starters $500.

Saturday: “A” Main – 1. $15,000, 2. $7000 3. $4000, 4. $3000, 5. $2000, 6. $1500, 7. $1200, 8. $1100, 9. $1000, 10. $900, 11. $875, 12. $850, 13. $840, 14. $835, 15. $830, 16. $825, 17. $820, 18. $815, 19. $810, 20. $805, other starters $800.

Early entry for Modifieds ends Wednesday, March 23. The cost is $100 Thursday, $150 Friday and $200 Saturday. On race day, the entry fees are $150 Thursday, $200 Friday and $250 Saturday. Register online or call the USMTS office at (515) 832-7944.

Thursday registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-thu

Friday registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-fri

Saturday registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-sat

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CAR PAYOUTS

Medieval USRA Stock Cars will run a complete show each of the three nights, and all three nights will award regional and national points in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series.

Thursday: “A” Main – 1. $750, 2. $500, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $225, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $125, 11. $120, 12. $115, 13. $110, 14. $105, other starters $100.

Friday: “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $225, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $145, 12. $140, 13. $135, 14. $130, other starters $125.

Saturday: “A” Main – 1. $1500, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $300, 9. $250, 10. $225, 11. $200, 12. $190, 13. $180, 14. $170, 15. $160, other starters $150.

Early entry ends Wednesday, March 23. The cost for three days is $100 or $150 on race day. On individual race days, the cost is $50 Thursday, $75 Friday and $100 Saturday. Register online or call the USRA office at (515) 832-6000.

Three-day registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-stocks

Thursday registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-thu

Friday registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-fri

Saturday registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-sat

BATTLE AT THE BULLRING B-MOD PAYOUTS

At this year’s King of America XI powered by Summit, each B-Mod racer will battle in two heats on Thursday and two on Friday. Each night, the top 16 in points will run a feature paying $1,000 to win and $100 to start. Accumulated points from the first two nights will set the lineups for Saturday’s main events.

This class will welcome USRA B-Mods, USRA Limited Mods, Wissota Midwest Modifieds and Sport Mods. Each car must utilize the complete car spec rules for their division.

Thursday: “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $450, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, other starters $100.

Friday: “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $450, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, other starters $100.

Saturday: “A” Main – 1. $10,000, 2. $5000, 3. $3000, 4. $2500, 5. $2000, 6. $1500, 7. $1200, 8. $1100, 9. $1000, 10. $900, 11. $875, 12. $850, 13. $840, 14. $835, 15. $830, 16. $825, 17. $820, 18. $815, 19. $810, 20. $805, other starters $800; “B” Main – 1-12. advance, 13. $700, 14. $500, 15. $475, 16. $450, 17. $425, other starters $400; “C” Main – 1-12. advance, 13. $400, 14. $350, 15. $300, 16. $275, other starters $250; Last Chance – 1-6. advance, 7. $250, other starters $225; Next-to-Last Chance – 1-6. advance, 7. $250, 8. $225, 9. $200, 10. $175, other starters $150.

Early entry ends Wednesday, March 23. The cost is $200 or $250 at the gate on raceday. Register online or call (515) 832-6000.

Three-day registration: https://bit.ly/KOA-thu

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. (1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748). For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit HumboldtSpeedway.com.

Road closure: Note that there is a road closure on US 169 between Chanute (Cherry St) and US 169 Douglas Rd (Plummer Ave). To get to the track exit (Hawaii Rd), when coming via KS 39 from the west or US 169 from the south, use the map to help avoid construction. Exit onto eastbound KS 39 to the first road north (left) Plummer Ave (Douglas Rd) drive approximately 2.5 miles north on Plummer Ave (Douglas Rd) and take the right-hand exit back onto US 169, and then follow US 169 to Hawaii Rd (Humboldt) exit.

