Unfavorable Forecast Cancels Xtreme Series Championship Weekend Kickoff Night at Lake View

Unfavorable Forecast Cancels Xtreme Series Championship Kickoff Night

Racing now begins Friday at Cherokee, Champion to be crowned Saturday night

Nichols, SC – March 23, 2022 – An unfavorable forecast for Wednesday and Thursday has forced DIRTcar and track officials to cancel Thursday’s Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series event at Lake View Motor Speedway.

The Xtreme Series will pick the action back up Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, in the season finale against the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series at Cherokee Speedway. The second annual Rock Gault Memorial features a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature Friday night and a 60-lap, $20,000-to-win finale Saturday night before the ceremonial presentation to crown the 2021-22 Xtreme Series champion.

Ben Watkins leads the points battle coming into the final two races by 16 over Ross Bailes. Super Late Model rookie Carson Ferguson trails by 40. A $15,000 championship check and king-size Drydene oil barrel trophy await the winner.

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate on race day or in advance at worldofoutlaws.com. If you can’t be at the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

To stay up to date with all the latest and greatest from DIRTcar Racing and the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, like us on Facebook @DIRTcar, follow us on Twitter @DIRTcar_Racing and follow us on Instagram @dirtcar.official.