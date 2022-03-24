King of America XI, Battle at The Bullring now three shows in two days

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 24)—Thursday night’s show at this weekend’s Summit King of America XI and the Battle at The Bullring at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., has been postponed due to persistent misting rain the previous two days which has left the track extremely muddy and not condusive to a safe or entertaining event.

Original plans for this Friday and Saturday remain the same with a complete show both nights featuring USMTS Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars and Battle at The Bullring B-Mods. Thursday’s postponed show will now take place at high noon Saturday with a full show of heat races and feature races prior to the championship event that night.

Summit USMTS Modifieds compete for $5,000 to win Friday, and then $3,000 to win the early show on Saturday. Saturday night’s finale will see a top prize of $15,000.

Medieval USRA Stock Cars are racing for $1,000 to win Friday before trading paint for $750 to win the early show Saturday and a $1,500 top prize Saturday evening.

Battle at The Bullring B-Mods race for $1,000 to win Friday and again in the early show Saturday, and then a $10,000 paycheck awaits the main event winner on Saturday night.

All times listed are Central Standard Time (CST) p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Gates Open 5 p.m.

Pit Meeting 5:15 p.m.

Qualifying 5:45 p.m.

Racing follows qualifying

General Admission $25

Military/Seniors (62+) $20

Kids (6-12) $10, Under 6 FREE

Pits $40, Kids (6-10) $30

SATURDAY, MARCH 26 (early show)

Pits Open 10 a.m.

Gates Open 11 a.m.

Pit Meeting 11:45 a.m.

Racing 12 p.m.

General Admission $25

Military/Seniors (62+) $20

Kids (6-12) $5, Under 6 FREE

Pits $40, Kids (6-10) $30

Grandstands will be cleared after Saturday’s early show. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the championship night show at that time.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26 (night show)

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Gates Open 4 p.m.

Pit Meeting 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying 5 p.m.

Racing follows qualifying

General Admission $30

Military/Seniors (62+) $25

Kids (6-12) $10, Under 6 FREE

Pits $45, Kids (6-10) $30

USMTS MODIFIEDS

USMTS Modified drivers will be able to earn USMTS points or USRA national points, but not both. A complete and separate show is on tap for all three shows. Friday and Saturday night will utilize group qualifying to set heat race lineups. for the early show on Saturday, drivers will draw for heat race starting positions with the top 12 in passing points advancing to the main event.

Friday “A” Main – Licensed: 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $750, 9. $700, 10. $650, 11. $600, 12. $575, 13. $550, 14. $540, 15. $535, 16. $530, 17. $525, 18. $520, 19. $515, 20. $510, 21. $505, other starters $500; Non-Licensed: 1. $5000, 2. $2500, 3. $1500, 4. $1000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $550, 11. $500, 12. $475, 13. $450, 14. $425, 15. $420, 16. $415, 17. $410, 18. $405, other starters $400. Entry fee $200.

Saturday “A” Main (early show) – Licensed: 1. $3000, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $320, 15. $315, 16. $310, 17. $305, other starters $300; Non-Licensed: 1. $3000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $300, 12. $275, other starters $250. Entry fee $150.

Saturday “A” Main (night show) – Licensed: 1. $15,000, 2. $7000 3. $4000, 4. $3000, 5. $2000, 6. $1500, 7. $1200, 8. $1100, 9. $1000, 10. $900, 11. $875, 12. $850, 13. $840, 14. $835, 15. $830, 16. $825, 17. $820, 18. $815, 19. $810, 20. $805, other starters $800; Non-Licensed: 1. $15,000, 2. $6000, 3. $3000, 4. $2500, 5. $1700, 6. $1200, 7. $1000, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $775, 12. $750, 13. $725, other starters $700. Entry fee $250.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS

Medieval USRA Stock Cars will run a complete show each of the three nights, and all three nights will award regional and national points in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series.

Friday “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $225, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $145, 12. $140, 13. $135, 14. $130, other starters $125. Entry fee $50 or $150 for 3 days.

Saturday “A” Main (early show) – 1. $750, 2. $500, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $225, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $125, 11. $120, 12. $115, 13. $110, 14. $105, other starters $100. Entry fee $75.

Saturday “A” Main (night show) – 1. $1500, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $300, 9. $250, 10. $225, 11. $200, 12. $190, 13. $180, 14. $170, 15. $160, other starters $150. Entry fee $100.

BATTLE AT THE BULLRING B-MODS

Each driver will battle in two heats Friday and two in Saturday’s early show withg the 16 in points in each show running a feature paying $1,000 to win and $100 to start. Accumulated points from the first two programs will set the lineups for Saturday night’s main events. This class will welcome USRA B-Mods, USRA Limited Mods, Wissota Midwest Modifieds and Northern/Southern Sport Mods. Each car must utilize the complete car spec rules for their division.

Friday “A” Main – 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $450, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, other starters $100. Entry fee $250 for 3 days.

Saturday “A” Main (early show) – 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $450, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, other starters $100.

Saturday “A” Main (night show) – 1. $10,000, 2. $5000, 3. $3000, 4. $2500, 5. $2000, 6. $1500, 7. $1200, 8. $1100, 9. $1000, 10. $900, 11. $875, 12. $850, 13. $840, 14. $835, 15. $830, 16. $825, 17. $820, 18. $815, 19. $810, 20. $805, other starters $800; “B” Main – 1-12. advance, 13. $700, 14. $500, 15. $475, 16. $450, 17. $425, other starters $400; “C” Main – 1-12. advance, 13. $400, 14. $350, 15. $300, 16. $275, other starters $250; Last Chance – 1-6. advance, 7. $250, other starters $225; Next-to-Last Chance – 1-6. advance, 7. $250, 8. $225, 9. $200, 10. $175, other starters $150.

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. (1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748). For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit HumboldtSpeedway.com.

Road closure: Note that there is a road closure on US 169 between Chanute (Cherry St) and US 169 Douglas Rd (Plummer Ave). To get to the track exit (Hawaii Rd), when coming via KS 39 from the west or US 169 from the south, use the map to help avoid construction. Exit onto eastbound KS 39 to the first road north (left) Plummer Ave (Douglas Rd) drive approximately 2.5 miles north on Plummer Ave (Douglas Rd) and take the right-hand exit back onto US 169, and then follow US 169 to Hawaii Rd (Humboldt) exit.

