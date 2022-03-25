Christopher Bell Wheels Way to POWRi Micro Win in Port City Raceway Sweep

Belleville, IL. (3/24/22) Christopher Bell would be a man on a driven mission at Port City Raceway, notching his second career feature victory within the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool earning the edge in the starting event of the Ninth Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Super Clean.

With a great turnout of twenty-nine entries, Mitchel Moles would log the quickest hot-lap time with a 9.223-second lap as Moles, Frank Flud, Willie Urish, and Kaylee Bryson would notch heat racing victories in the early on-track racing battles.

Earning the night’s high-point qualifier award, Mitchel Moles would lead the stout field to the start of the twenty-lap feature event with outside front-row starting Christopher Bell grabbing the early racing advantage after an intense side-by-side battle for the front with Moles.

Attempting to run down the speedy leading Bell, Mitchel Moles would stay close throughout the long stretch of caution-free racing with Frank Flud quickly closing in on the leading pair of drivers as heavy lap traffic would quickly come into play on the close-cornered track.

Undeniable in speed all event, Christopher Bell would hold steady up-front to earn the feature victory stating “These Micro races are so much fun, I knew it was close out there. Michel showed me his nose a time or two, but my team gave me such a great car I could put this thing anywhere I needed to keep the lead.”

With heavy lap traffic coming into play in the fast-paced twenty-lap feature, Frank Flud would maneuver into finishing a close-runner up positioning with Mitchel Moles overcoming a mid-race incident to place a solid-showing third as Kaylee Bryson place fourth and Braxston Wilson rounding out the night’s top-five finishers.

Port City Raceway | Turnpike Challenge Night 1 | 3/24/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 13M-Mitchel Moles

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 13M-Mitchel Moles

MVT Services Heat Race 2 Winner: 81-Frank Flud

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 15U-Willie Urish

Rod End Supply Heat Race 4 Winner: 11B-Kaylee Bryson

Super Clean Semi Feature Winner: 36-Kris Carroll

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 13M-Mitchel Moles

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 36-Kris Carroll (+10)

Engler Machine Feature Winner: 21-Christopher Bell

Engler Machine Tool A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21-Christopher Bell[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 13M-Mitchel Moles[1]; 4. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[5]; 5. 14X-Braxston Wilson[9]; 6. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 7. 36-Kris Carroll[17]; 8. 17S-Baron Silva[12]; 9. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 10. 15U-Willie Urish[6]; 11. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[13]; 12. 2B-Garrett Benson[11]; 13. 24G-Greyson Springer[10]; 14. 20S-Steven Curbow[21]; 15. 39-Russ Disinger[16]; 16. 11-Stefan Sidur[19]; 17. 29-Scott Sawyer[8]; 18. 56-Ethan Ayars[14]; 19. 13-Elijah Gile[15]; 20. B8-John Barnard[20]; 21. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[22]; 22. 10T-Talin Turner[18]; 23. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[23].

Super Clean B-Feature (10 Laps): 1. 36-Kris Carroll[1]; 2. 10T-Talin Turner[2]; 3. 11-Stefan Sidur[3]; 4. B8-John Barnard[7]; 5. 20S-Steven Curbow[10]; 6. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[5]; 7. 78B-Brody Wake[8]; 8. 19J-Justin Robison[9]; 9. 13S-Peter Smith[11]; 10. 23-mike DiBart[4]; 11. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[6]; 12. 3-Cole Roberts[12]; 13. 14D-Chris DiBart[13].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13M-Mitchel Moles[7]; 2. 14X-Braxston Wilson[1]; 3. 56-Ethan Ayars[2]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[5]; 5. 11-Stefan Sidur[3]; 6. 10T-Talin Turner[8]; 7. 20S-Steven Curbow[6]; 8. (DNS) 3-Cole Roberts.

MVT Services Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 24G-Greyson Springer[1]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[4]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[5]; 5. 36-Kris Carroll[6]; 6. B8-John Barnard[3]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15U-Willie Urish[1]; 2. 29-Scott Sawyer[2]; 3. 17S-Baron Silva[4]; 4. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 5. 23-Mike DiBart[3]; 6. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[6]; 7. (DNS) 14D-Chris DiBart.

Rod End Supply Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[2]; 2. 21-Christopher Bell[5]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[7]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[6]; 5. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[1]; 6. 78B-Brody Wake[3]; 7. 13S-Peter Smith[4].

Up next for the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be the final two days of the Ninth Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Super Clean at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on March 25-26.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe to MAVTV Plus today to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.