Dennis Erb, Jr. Back on Outlaws Tour in Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee Speedway

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing was scheduled to hit a pair of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series shows over the March 19-20 weekend in the states of Indiana and Ohio. Following a rain-out of the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ last Saturday at Brownstown (IN) Speedway, the #28 team invaded Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio on Sunday for the annual running of the ‘Buckeye Spring 50.’ A strong field of 31 competitors signed in at the 3/8-mile oval to do battle for the $12,000 top prize.

Dennis Erb, Jr. started his evening off by laying down the eleventh quickest lap in Group B during the qualifying session before grabbing the fourth transfer spot through his loaded heat race. Dennis was then able to pick off four competitors during the 50-lap main event to earn a spot inside of the top ten. At the checkers, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout found himself tenth in the final finishing order. Complete results from the annual ‘Buckeye Spring 50’ can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

Up next for Dennis Erb Racing will be the 2nd Annual ‘Rock Gault Memorial’ on March 25-26 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina. The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series and the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series will co-sanction the double-dip in the Palmetto State, which kicks off later tonight with a $10,000 to win throwdown. Saturday’s weekend finale at Cherokee Speedway will then be headlined by a 60-lap main event that boasts a $20,000 winner’s check. Dennis currently sits third in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings – only 38 markers away from the top spot. More information concerning the ‘Rock Gault Memorial’ can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

