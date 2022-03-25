Macon Speedway Opening Test Postponed; Lincoln Speedway Test Set For Sunday Still A Go

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway officials have announced that the opening test-and-tune, scheduled for Saturday, March 26, has been postponed due to wet grounds from this week’s weather. Test-and-tune set for Sunday, March 27 at Lincoln Speedway will be held as scheduled with an extra day of drying time that will help the process.

Sunday’s opening test at Lincoln Speedway will have pits opening at 11:00 AM and on track activity from 12:00-4:00 PM. Pit admission is $25, while kids 11 and under are $10. Grandstand admission is free. All divisions of race cars are welcome.

Macon Speedway will now hold its first test-and-tune next Saturday, April 2 from 12:00-4:00 PM. The 77th season opener for the 1/5-mile track will be Saturday, April 9, featuring CEFCU Kids Club, driver autographs, and six divisions of racing action.

For more information on the two tracks, visit www.maconracing.com and www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.