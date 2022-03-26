Westover on pole for postponed prelim at wet and wild Summit King of America XI

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 25)—A year-long wait was extended another day with Thursday’s postponement, and Friday’s opener of Summit King of America XI presented by RacinDirt and the 7th Annual Battle at The Bullring felt the body blows of this week’s unfriendly weather.

USMTS Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars and Battle at The Bullring B-Mods competed Friday at the Humboldt Speedway and all races were completed except three “A” Mains. At that time, officials declared Friday night’s show complete due to deteriorating track conditions.

A field of 72 racers were in the pit area to compete in the third event of 2022 for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt, and after six heat races it was Kale Westover and Paden Phillips earning the front row for the feature.

In addition to Westover and Phillips, heat races were won by A.J. Diemel, Steve Wetzstein, defending USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez and Jayson Good. The three Real Racin g Wheels “B” Mains went to Jason Pursley, Tanner Mullens and Tyler Wolff.

In Medieval USRA Stock Car action, heat race victories among the 24 entries were scored by Angel Munoz, Rodney Schweizer and Ed Griggs. For the Saturday afternoon feature, Gerald Wahwahsuck will set the pace from the pole position with Griggs joining him on the front row.

Sixteen heat races were staged for the Battle at The Bullring B-Mods with no repeat winners among the 89 racers. Drivers collecting heat race checkers were Reece Solander, Chris Deaton, Dustin Daniels, Krew Walburn, Matt Dotson, Tony Bahr, Kyle Slader, Michael Taylor III, Kenton Allen, Colby Artherton, Garrett Paull, Joey Price, Devin Barker, Lucas Rodin, Travis Saurer and Brian McGowen.

Overall, the pits were filled with 185 racers from 23 states and one Canadian province.

What’s up Saturday at The Hummer: The remaining two main events for USMTS Modifieds and USRA Stock Cars will run Saturday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. Pits will open at 2 and grandstand gates open at 3.

After the two features are finished, B-Mods will race one heat race with drivers drawing for their starting spots. Then, officials will tally the points earned from the three heat races and throw out each driver’s worst finish to set the lineups for Saturday night’s B-Mod main events.

From there, a complete show of qualifying, heats and main events for all three classes will get underway at approximately 6 p.m., depending on how quickly the makeup features and third set of B-Mod heats are wrapped up.

Since the weekend has been trimmed from three full shows to two, race organizers will be adding additional money throughout Saturday evening’s programs in all three divisions as well.

USMTS Modifieds will compete for $5,000 to win the yet-to-be completed show while tomorrow night’s finale will see a top prize of $15,000 and a new carbon fiber driveshaft from Fast Shafts.

Medieval USRA Stock Cars are racing for $1,000 to win the early show Saturday with a $1,500 top prize later that night. All races for the full-fendered machines will award regional and national points in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series.

B-Mods race for a $10,000 paycheck in Saturday night’s Battle at The Bullring finale.

If you can’t be there in person, watch every lap of every race live online on your favorite device at RacinDirt.TV.

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. (1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748). For more information, visit HumboldtSpeedway.com.

Road closure: Note that there is a road closure on US 169 between Chanute (Cherry St) and US 169 Douglas Rd (Plummer Ave). To get to the track exit (Hawaii Rd), when coming via KS 39 from the west or US 169 from the south, use the map to help avoid construction. Exit onto eastbound KS 39 to the first road north (left) Plummer Ave (Douglas Rd) drive approximately 2.5 miles north on Plummer Ave (Douglas Rd) and take the right-hand exit back onto US 169, and then follow US 169 to Hawaii Rd (Humboldt) exit.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series – Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

United States Racing Association – Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Summit King of America XI presented by RacinDirt and B-Mod Battle at The Bullring presented by G-Style Transport – Night 1 of 2

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, March 25, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USMTS MODIFIEDS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 58 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

2. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (5) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

5. (6) 1J Matt Jeratowski, Madison, S.D.

6. (8) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

7. (10) 5* John Briggs, Sparta, Mo.

8. (9) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

9. (7) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

10. (12) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

11. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

12. (11) 6ST Cody Skytland, Horace, N.D.

Fast Shafts Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (12) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (1) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

7. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

8. (6) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

9. (9) 47 Joshua Harney, Prairie Grove, Ark.

10. (7) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

11. (8) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

12. (11) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

Edelbrock Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 90X Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

2. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (6) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

4. (3) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (8) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

6. (11) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Medford, Ore.

7. (12) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

8. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

10. (9) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

11. (7) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

12. (10) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

MSD Performance Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (2) 75M Gunner Martin, Independence, Mo.

3. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (8) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

5. (3) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

6. (7) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

7. (5) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

8. (10) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

9. (11) 53JT Justin Thornton, Chandler, Ariz.

10. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

11. (1) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

12. (12) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

2. (7) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (5) 246 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

4. (12) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (8) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

6. (6) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (11) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

8. (10) 1000 Ethyn Hafner, Newton, Kan.

9. (4) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

10. (9) R63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

11. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

12. (1) 7D Drake Troutman, Hyndman, Pa.

Wrisco Heat Race #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

2. (10) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

3. (8) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (6) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

5. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (11) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

7. (7) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

8. (9) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

9. (4) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

10. (1) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

11. (2) 73 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

12. (12) 13X McKenzie Mikkelson, Alexandria, Minn.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

2. (1) 75M Gunner Martin, Independence, Mo.

3. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (7) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

6. (8) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

7. (9) 5* John Briggs, Sparta, Mo.

8. (18) 73 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

9. (12) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

10. (10) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

11. (5) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

12. (11) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

13. (15) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

14. (16) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

15. (14) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

16. (13) 53JT Justin Thornton, Chandler, Ariz.

17. (20) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

18. (6) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Medford, Ore.

19. (17) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

20. (19) 13X McKenzie Mikkelson, Alexandria, Minn.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (4) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

3. (3) 246 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

4. (5) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

5. (18) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

6. (14) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (7) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

8. (11) 1000 Ethyn Hafner, Newton, Kan.

9. (8) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

10. (16) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

11. (9) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

12. (20) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

13. (13) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

14. (12) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

15. (15) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

16. (2) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

17. (17) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

18. (6) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

19. (19) 7D Drake Troutman, Hyndman, Pa.

20. (10) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #3 (12 laps, Top 4 advance):

1. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (5) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

5. (18) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

6. (12) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

7. (7) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

8. (14) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

9. (10) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (15) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

11. (13) 47 Joshua Harney, Prairie Grove, Ark.

12. (16) R63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

13. (6) 1J Matt Jeratowski, Madison, S.D.

14. (4) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

15. (17) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

16. (9) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

17. (20) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

18. (8) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

19. (11) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

20. (19) 6ST Cody Skytland, Horace, N.D.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (40 laps):

Postponed to Saturday, March 26

Entries: 72.

Next Race: Saturday, March 26, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS

Heat Race #1 (7 laps):

1. (2) 2M Angel Munoz, Lamar, Colo.

2. (6) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

3. (4) 14 Derrick Agee, Huntsville, Mo.

4. (3) 88 Randy Klein, Currie, Minn.

5. (1) 2 Zeb Keepper, Aurora, Mo.

6. (5) 17 Austin Brands, Boyden, Iowa

7. (8) 63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

8. (7) 83S Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (7 laps):

1. (1) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (7) 7J Scott Johnson, Nevada, Mo.

3. (8) 01X Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan.

4. (3) 11 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

5. (6) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

6. (5) 1B Tim Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

7. (4) 127 Andy Morris, Fort Gibson, Okla.

8. (2) 13J Jonathan Hightower, Chanute, Kan.

Heat Race #3 (7 laps):

1. (4) 31 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

2. (6) 27 Dominic Thyfault, Wakarusa, Kan.

3. (1) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

4. (7) 14A Aaron Olson, Mekinock, N.D.

5. (2) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (3) 110J J.D. Jackson, Chouteau, Okla.

7. (8) 5K Keith Simmons, Truro, Iowa

8. (5) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

“A” Main (20 laps):

Postponed to Saturday, March 26

B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (7 laps):

1. (4) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

2. (3) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (5) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

4. (1) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

5. (7) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

6. (10) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

7. (11) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

8. (8) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.

9. (2) 66W Aaron Wilder, Altoona, Kan.

10. (12) 17L Jason LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

11. (9) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

12. (6) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (7 laps):

1. (3) 1C Chris Deaton, Wann, Okla.

2. (1) 21X Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

3. (7) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (6) 70JR David Simpson, Thunder Bay, Ont., Canada

5. (11) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

6. (10) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

7. (5) 555 Seth Schroer, Strong City, Kan.

8. (4) 52 Cory Janasek, Independence, Kan.

9. (8) 16 Garrett Paull, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

10. (2) 119 Mike Widmann, Marshfield, Wis.

11. (9) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

Heat Race #3 (7 laps):

1. (5) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

2. (3) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

3. (9) 75 Gage Garoutte, Joplin, Mo, Mo.

4. (10) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

5. (11) 21T Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (6) 1P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

7. (4) 97V Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

8. (7) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

9. (8) CO2 Caleb Barker, Elkins, Ark.

10. (1) 2C Matthew Crowell, Goddard, Kan.

11. (2) 87 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Heat Race #4 (7 laps):

1. (3) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.

2. (6) 112X Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

3. (2) 37 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

4. (4) 11L Joseph LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

5. (11) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (1) 2K Mike Keever, Bartlesville, Okla.

7. (8) 12JR Olen Stephens, Independence, Mo.

8. (7) X Topper Dugas, Walker, La.

9. (10) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

10. (9) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

11. (5) 19 Darrin Lawler, Grand Rapids, Minn.

Heat Race #5 (7 laps):

1. (3) 88D Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

2. (6) 60IV Anthony Roth, Columbus, Neb.

3. (9) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

4. (5) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

5. (4) 12S Chad Switzenberg, Sheridan, Wyo.

6. (1) 3D Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

7. (8) 23 Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo, Minn.

8. (11) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

9. (10) 45 Dan Culp, Hindsville, Ark.

10. (7) 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

11. (2) 333 Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove, Ore.

Heat Race #6 (7 laps):

1. (3) QQ Tony Bahr, Haugen, Wis.

2. (1) 7XJR Marcus Dunbar, Marenisco, Mich.

3. (2) ZEE28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (10) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

5. (6) 57 Corey Storck, Morris, Minn.

6. (5) 21D Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

7. (8) 14A Chase Alves, Casa Grande, Ariz.

8. (11) 15N Cole Neisius, Hastings, Minn.

9. (7) 19D Dane Durbin, Maple Grove, Minn.

10. (9) 34G Billy Gordon, Catoosa, Okla.

11. (4) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

Heat Race #7 (7 laps):

1. (2) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

2. (8) 19R Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

3. (6) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

4. (10) 371 Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

5. (9) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

6. (4) 48M Rick Murcko, Iola, Kan.

7. (7) 7M Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley, Minn.

8. (11) 28X Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

9. (5) 413 Tate Johnson, Medicine Lake, Mont.

10. (1) 42 Jerry Morgan, Fort Scott, Kan.

11. (3) 11S Darren Engesser, Gary, S.D.

Heat Race #8 (7 laps):

1. (2) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (5) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

3. (1) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

4. (10) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

5. (6) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa

6. (11) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

7. (7) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

8. (9) 33C Cole Boston, Wyoming, Minn.

9. (4) 2 Rusty Kollman, Carrington, N.D.

10. (3) 17X Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

11. (8) 14 Jake Sachau, Manning, Iowa

Heat Race #9 (7 laps):

1. (2) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

2. (1) 17L Jason LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

3. (6) 57 Corey Storck, Morris, Minn.

4. (10) 119 Mike Widmann, Marshfield, Wis.

5. (4) 12JR Olen Stephens, Independence, Mo.

6. (7) 413 Tate Johnson, Medicine Lake, Mont.

7. (5) 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

8. (3) 75 Gage Garoutte, Joplin, Mo, Mo.

9. (9) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

10. (11) 2C Matthew Crowell, Goddard, Kan.

11. (8) 2 Rusty Kollman, Carrington, N.D.

Heat Race #10 (7 laps):

1. (3) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

2. (6) 60IV Anthony Roth, Columbus, Neb.

3. (10) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (7) 21D Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

5. (1) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

6. (11) 21X Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

7. (5) X Topper Dugas, Walker, La.

8. (9) 17X Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

9. (8) 48M Rick Murcko, Iola, Kan.

10. (2) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

11. (4) CO2 Caleb Barker, Elkins, Ark.

Heat Race #11 (7 laps):

1. (4) 16 Garrett Paull, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

2. (8) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (3) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

4. (10) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (9) 11S Darren Engesser, Gary, S.D.

6. (2) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

7. (5) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

8. (1) 28X Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

9. (6) 112X Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

10. (7) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

11. (11) 66W Aaron Wilder, Altoona, Kan.

Heat Race #12 (7 laps):

1. (2) 371 Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

2. (4) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

3. (5) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (6) 1P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

5. (8) 12S Chad Switzenberg, Sheridan, Wyo.

6. (3) 33C Cole Boston, Wyoming, Minn.

7. (7) 19 Darrin Lawler, Grand Rapids, Minn.

8. (12) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

9. (9) QQ Tony Bahr, Haugen, Wis.

10. (11) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

11. (1) 15N Cole Neisius, Hastings, Minn.

12. (10) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

Heat Race #13 (7 laps):

1. (5) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.

2. (1) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

3. (9) 88D Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

4. (7) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

5. (2) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

6. (3) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

7. (8) 11L Joseph LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

8. (6) 70JR David Simpson, Thunder Bay, Ont., Canada

9. (10) ZEE28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

10. (4) 14 Jake Sachau, Manning, Iowa

11. (11) 42 Jerry Morgan, Fort Scott, Kan.

Heat Race #14 (7 laps):

1. (4) 19R Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

2. (9) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.

3. (11) 7XJR Marcus Dunbar, Marenisco, Mich.

4. (3) 34G Billy Gordon, Catoosa, Okla.

5. (1) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

6. (7) 555 Seth Schroer, Strong City, Kan.

7. (8) 97V Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

8. (5) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

9. (2) 45 Dan Culp, Hindsville, Ark.

10. (10) 333 Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove, Ore.

11. (6) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

Heat Race #15 (7 laps):

1. (1) 21T Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (3) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

3. (6) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa

4. (10) 37 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

5. (4) 14A Chase Alves, Casa Grande, Ariz.

6. (5) 7M Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley, Minn.

7. (2) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

8. (9) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

9. (11) 3D Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

10. (8) 52 Cory Janasek, Independence, Kan.

11. (7) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

Heat Race #16 (7 laps):

1. (2) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

2. (3) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

3. (4) 23 Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo, Minn.

4. (1) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

5. (5) 19D Dane Durbin, Maple Grove, Minn.

6. (11) 2K Mike Keever, Bartlesville, Okla.

7. (8) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

8. (9) 1C Chris Deaton, Wann, Okla.

9. (7) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

10. (6) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

11. (10) 87 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.