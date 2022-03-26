Westover’s first USMTS win comes in Summit King of America XI prelim

For the first time this week, sunny skies and warm, spring-like weather greeted drivers and fans at Summit King of America XI presented by RacinDirt and the 7th Annual B-Mod Battle at The Bullring on Saturday afternoon at the Humboldt Speedway.

After a tense battle with Dereck Ramirez early in the race, polesitter Kale Westover of Altus, Okla., won going away in the 35-lap USMTS Modified main event—his first with the USMTS.

The win was worth $5,000 to Westover while Ramirez settled for the runner-up paycheck. Tyler Peterson mixed it up with the defending USMTS National Champion but settled for third at the finish line with 18th-starting Dustin Sorensen fourth and 15th-starting Tyler Wolff in fifth.

Tyler Davis wound up sixth—good enough to take the temporary points lead before the evening show got started. Seventh through tenth, respectively, went to Tanner Mullens, Jayson Good, Jake O’Neil and new father Zack VanderBeek.

Beau Davis of Cheney, Kan., nipped North Dakota’s Aaron Olson at the checkered flag to win the Medieval USRA Stock Car main event and the $1,000 winner’s share of the prize money.

Derrick Agee, Angel Munoz and Dominic Thyfault rounded out the top five while sixth through tenth went to Derek Brown, Austin Brands, Zeb Keepper, Tim Brown and Scott Johnson.

To kick things off Saturday afternoon, B-Mods opened the show with their third set of heat races and the checkered flag waved in those eight contests for Brennan Gave, Luke Phillips, Lucas Rodin, Gabe Hodges, Terry Schultz, Mike Striegel, Jake Smith and Krew Walburn.

Each B-Mod competitor will have his or her worst finish of the three heat races thrown out, and the accumulated points set the lineups for Saturday night’s “alphabet soup” of main events.

King of America, Bullring and Stock Car champs to be crowned Saturday night: As part of today’s doubleheader, the finale for Summit King of America XI and the Battle at The Bullring at the Humboldt Speedway gets the green flag Saturday evening.

USMTS Modifieds will compete for $15,000 and a new carbon fiber driveshaft from Fast Shafts. Medieval USRA Stock Cars are racing for $1,500 to win and a fat $10,000 check awaits the B-Mod main event winner.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series – Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

United States Racing Association – Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Summit King of America XI presented by RacinDirt and B-Mod Battle at The Bullring presented by G-Style Transport – Night 2 of 2

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USMTS MODIFIEDS

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (35 laps):

1. (1) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

2. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (7) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

4. (18) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

5. (15) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

7. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (6) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

9. (21) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

10. (11) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

11. (9) 58 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

12. (19) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

13. (24) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

14. (26) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

15. (25) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

16. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

17. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

18. (17) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

19. (13) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

20. (16) 75M Gunner Martin, Independence, Mo.

21. (22) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

22. (20) 246 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

23. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

24. (2) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

25. (27) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

26. (10) 90X Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

27. (23) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

Lap Leaders: Westover 1-3, Ramirez 4, Westover 5, Ramirez 6-7, Westover 8-35.

Total Laps Led: Westover 32, Ramirez 3.

Margin of Victory: 2.339 seconds.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 1 second (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Sanders, Phillips.

Emergency Provisional: Schott.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sorensen (started 18th, finished 4th).

Entries: 72.

Next Race: Saturday (evening), March 26, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Davis, Sorensen, Hughes, Westover, Mullens, Sanders, T. Phillips, Wolff, Good, Ahumada.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Westover, DeVolder, Thornton, Horner, Brown.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes, MBCustoms, BillsBuilt, WesternFlyer, Mullens.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield, Mullins, Action, Mullens, Durham.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS

“A” Main (20 laps):

1. (5) 01X Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan.

2. (9) 14A Aaron Olson, Mekinock, N.D.

3. (6) 14 Derrick Agee, Huntsville, Mo.

4. (7) 2M Angel Munoz, Lamar, Colo.

5. (8) 27 Dominic Thyfault, Wakarusa, Kan.

6. (12) 11 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

7. (16) 17 Austin Brands, Boyden, Iowa

8. (14) 2 Zeb Keepper, Aurora, Mo.

9. (17) 1B Tim Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

10. (4) 7J Scott Johnson, Nevada, Mo.

11. (3) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

12. (20) 5K Keith Simmons, Truro, Iowa

13. (19) 63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

14. (15) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

15. (10) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

16. (1) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

17. (11) 88 Randy Klein, Currie, Minn.

18. (13) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

19. (23) 13J Jonathan Hightower, Chanute, Kan.

20. (24) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

21. (2) 31 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (7 laps):

1. (2) 112X Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

2. (5) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (8) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (1) 1P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

5. (6) 48M Rick Murcko, Iola, Kan.

6. (7) 413 Tate Johnson, Medicine Lake, Mont.

7. (9) 19D Dane Durbin, Maple Grove, Minn.

8. (10) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

9. (4) X Topper Dugas, Walker, La.

10. (3) 2K Mike Keever, Bartlesville, Okla.

Heat Race #2 (7 laps):

1. (1) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

2. (3) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

3. (2) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.

4. (7) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

5. (10) 7XJR Marcus Dunbar, Marenisco, Mich.

6. (6) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

7. (9) 17L Jason LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

8. (4) 34G Billy Gordon, Catoosa, Okla.

9. (5) 66W Aaron Wilder, Altoona, Kan.

10. (8) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

Heat Race #3 (7 laps):

1. (2) 19R Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

2. (5) 14A Chase Alves, Casa Grande, Ariz.

3. (3) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

4. (1) 88D Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

5. (6) 87 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (7) 19 Darrin Lawler, Grand Rapids, Minn.

7. (10) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

8. (8) 97V Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

9. (4) 33C Cole Boston, Wyoming, Minn.

10. (9) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (7 laps):

1. (1) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

2. (6) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (4) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

4. (9) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

5. (3) 11L Joseph LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

6. (7) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

7. (2) 16 Garrett Paull, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

8. (10) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

9. (8) 119 Mike Widmann, Marshfield, Wis.

10. (5) 7M Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley, Minn.

Heat Race #5 (7 laps):

1. (2) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

2. (3) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) 21D Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

4. (1) 60IV Anthony Roth, Columbus, Neb.

5. (7) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

6. (9) QQ Tony Bahr, Haugen, Wis.

7. (5) 371 Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

8. (6) 23 Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo, Minn.

9. (8) 333 Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove, Ore.

10. (10) 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

Heat Race #6 (7 laps):

1. (5) 17X Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

2. (9) 21T Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

3. (1) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (3) 3D Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

5. (6) 45 Dan Culp, Hindsville, Ark.

6. (7) 12S Chad Switzenberg, Sheridan, Wyo.

7. (8) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

8. (4) 1C Chris Deaton, Wann, Okla.

9. (10) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

10. (2) 12JR Olen Stephens, Independence, Mo.

Heat Race #7 (7 laps):

1. (1) 21X Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

2. (2) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

3. (5) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa

4. (4) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

5. (3) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

6. (6) 37 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (7) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

8. (9) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

9. (10) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

10. (8) 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

Heat Race #8 (7 laps):

1. (1) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.

2. (7) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

3. (5) 11S Darren Engesser, Gary, S.D.

4. (8) 57 Corey Storck, Morris, Minn.

5. (3) CO2 Caleb Barker, Elkins, Ark.

6. (6) 6T Michael III Taylor, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (2) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

8. (9) 2C Matthew Crowell, Goddard, Kan.

9. (4) 28X Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.