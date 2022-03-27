O’Neil wears Summit King of America XI crown

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 26)—Jake O’Neil returned the USMTS winner’s circle Saturday as he added the Summit King of America XI presented by RacinDirt crown to his trophy case in Tucson, Ariz., with a decisive victory at the Humboldt Speedway.

Featuring USMTS Modifieds and Medieval USRA Stock Cars plus the 7th Annual B-Mod Battle at The Bullring, fans witnessed an action-packed program provided by the nation’s top talent in their respective divisions.

Dustin Sorensen, who won the USMTS season opener three weeks ago at the Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, led the opening lap Saturday night with Dereck Ramirez giving chase, but by lap 15 O’Neil passed Ramirez for second after advancing from his fifth row starting spot.

Ten laps later, O’Neil snuck by Sorensen on the outside and the pair proceeded to battle door-to-door for the next 15 laps as lapped traffic kept the lead duo on their toes.

A caution on the 43rd lap of 60 bunched the field. O’Neil drove away on the ensuing restart and again following two more yellow flags in the final 10 laps to net a $15,000 paycheck and a new carbon fiber driveshaft from Fast Shafts.

The Kansas contingent in attendance were cheering on Darron Fuqua the last 10 laps as he put pressure on O’Neil by keeping the outside wall cleaned off with his right-side spoiler, but despite his best efforts he settled for second place.

Sorensen held on for third to regain the points lead over Jason Hughes, who came from 15th to grab fifth behind defending USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez.

Zack VanderBeek—now a new daddy and around 80 pounds lighter than one year ago—held off Jake Timm for sixth. Ethan Dotson earned an eighth-place paycheck, Tanner Mullens nabbed ninth and Oregon traveler Tom Berry Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Saturday night’s win was the 21st career USMTS win for O’Neil and made him the fourth different winner in four events in 2022. He’s also the 10th different winner in 11 editions of the King of America race. Ryan Gustin remains the only two-time winner.

The 20-lap Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main saw Clear Lake, Iowa’s Chanse Hollatz take the win over a strong field of Medieval USRA Stock Cars.

Colorado’s Angel Munoz was second, Derek Brown claimed the third spot, fourth went to Derrick Agee and 12th-starting Rodney Schweizer completed the top five.

One of the most dominant efforts happened in the finale of the 7th Annual B-Mod Battle at The Bullring as polesitter Lucas Rodin of Marion, N.D., led wire to wire in the 50-lap G-Style Transport “A” Main.

Former USMTS regular Travis Saurer held off former USRA B-Mod National Champion Andy Bryant for runner-up honors with Kyle Slader and Shadren Turner finishing fourth and fifth.

Krew Walburn, 23rd-starting Kris Jackson, Jake Smith, Ryan Gillmore and defending race winner J.C. Morton crossed the finish line in sixth through tenth, respectively.

No fooling, Spring Meltdown set for April 1: On Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt journeys to the historic half-mile oval at the Karl Chevrolet Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa, for the 16th Annual USMTS Spring Meltdown.

In addition to the USMTS Modifieds, the two-day program will also feature the Medieval USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners battling for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points and padded prize money on the line.

The Hamilton County Speedway is located off US 20 at exit 140, then 1.2 miles north, then 0.5 mile east on Bank St., then 0.4 mile south on Bluff St. to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 1200 Bluff St, Webster City, IA 50595.

For more information, call (515) 832-6000 or check out HamiltonCoSpeedway.com.

If you can’t be there in person, watch every lap of every race live online on your favorite device at RacinDirt.TV.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series – Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

United States Racing Association – Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Summit King of America XI presented by RacinDirt and B-Mod Battle at The Bullring presented by G-Style Transport – Night 3 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USMTS MODIFIEDS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (7) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (12) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

7. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

8. (3) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

9. (10) 75M Gunner Martin, Independence, Mo.

10. (6) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

11. (9) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

12. (11) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

Fast Shafts Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

2. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (5) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Medford, Ore.

4. (7) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

5. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (9) 73 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

7. (1) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

8. (10) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (11) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

10. (8) 5* John Briggs, Sparta, Mo.

11. (4) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

12. (12) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

Edelbrock Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (3) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (5) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

4. (10) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

5. (6) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

6. (1) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (4) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

8. (11) 1J Matt Jeratowski, Madison, S.D.

9. (7) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

10. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (9) 53JT Justin Thornton, Chandler, Ark.

MSD Performance Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

2. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (5) 90X Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

5. (4) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

6. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

8. (9) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

9. (10) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

10. (11) 47 Joshua Harney, Prairie Grove, Ark.

11. (1) 7D Drake Troutman, Hyndman, Pa.

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

2. (3) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (1) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

5. (5) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

6. (8) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

7. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (6) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (9) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

10. (11) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

11. (10) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

Wrisco Heat Race #6 (8 laps):

1. (1) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

2. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ark.

3. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (2) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

5. (6) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

6. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

8. (8) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (9) 246 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

10. (10) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

11. (11) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

12. (12) R63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (12) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

6. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (4) 90X Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

8. (11) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

9. (10) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

10. (7) 73 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

11. (14) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

12. (9) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

13. (19) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

14. (16) 5* John Briggs, Sparta, Mo.

15. (15) 47 Joshua Harney, Prairie Grove, Ark.

16. (5) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

17. (13) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

18. (18) 53JT Justin Thornton, Chandler, Ark.

19. (17) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Medford, Ore.

2. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (3) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

4. (9) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (11) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (7) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

8. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

9. (12) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (13) 75M Gunner Martin, Independence, Mo.

11. (14) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

12. (10) 1J Matt Jeratowski, Madison, S.D.

13. (4) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

14. (16) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

15. (15) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

16. (19) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

17. (6) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

18. (18) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

19. (17) 7D Drake Troutman, Hyndman, Pa.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (6) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

3. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (10) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (4) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

6. (5) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

7. (7) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

8. (9) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

9. (13) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

10. (14) 246 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

11. (17) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

12. (15) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

13. (2) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

14. (8) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

15. (16) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

16. (11) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

17. (18) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

18. (19) R63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

19. (12) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (60 laps):

1. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ark.

2. (16) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (15) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (8) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

7. (6) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

8. (20) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

9. (19) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

10. (14) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Medford, Ore.

11. (9) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

12. (27) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

13. (7) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

14. (4) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

15. (21) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

16. (17) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

17. (29) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

18. (23) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

19. (12) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

20. (26) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

21. (11) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

22. (28) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

23. (18) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

24. (25) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

25. (13) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

26. (24) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

27. (22) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

28. (1) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

DQ – (3) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

Lap Leaders: Sorensen 1-24, O’Neill 25-60.

Total Laps Led: O’Neil 36, Sorensen 24.

Margin of Victory: 1.14 seconds.

Time of Race: 39 minutes, 12.445 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Davis, Givens.

Emergency Provisionals: Ebert, Clark, Myers.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Fuqua (started 16th, finished 2nd).

Entries: 72.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, April 1-2, Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: .

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: .

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: .

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: .

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Thornton.

Beyea Custom Headers – Ramirez.

BigDeal Car Care – O’Neil, Fuqua.

Bryke Racing – Schott.

BSB Manufacturing – Bleess.

Champ Pans – Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – Hibdon.

Edelbrock – VanderBeek.

Fast Shafts – Spalding, O’Neil.

FK Rod Ends – Fuqua.

Hooker Harness – Ebert.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Thompson.

Keyser Manufacturing – Berry.

KS Engineering – Good.

KSE Racing Products – Mullens.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing – Fuqua.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Clark.

Penske Racing Shocks – Spalding.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Schott.

Performance Bodies- Myers.

QA1 – Horner.

RacerWebsite.com – Thomas.

Simpson Performance Products – Ramirez.

Summit Racing Equipment – DeVolder, Good, Horner, Thornton.

Super Clean – O’Neil.

Swift Springs – Sanders, O’Neil, Fuqua.

Sybesma Graphics – Thornton.

Tire Demon – Williamson.

VP Racing Fuels – O’Neil.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – P. Phillips.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – McCowan.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS

RacinDirt Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (7) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

2. (3) 2M Angel Munoz, Lamar, Colo.

3. (4) 01X Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan.

4. (1) 7J Scott Johnson, Nevada, Mo.

5. (5) 5K Keith Simmons, Truro, Iowa

6. (2) 2 Zeb Keepper, Aurora, Mo.

7. (6) 14A Aaron Olson, Mekinock, N.D.

RacinDirt Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (6) 11 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

2. (4) 14 Derrick Agee, Huntsville, Mo.

3. (2) 17 Austin Brands, Boyden, Iowa

4. (7) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

5. (1) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

6. (5) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

7. (3) 13J Jonathan Hightower, Chanute, Kan.

RacinDirt Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 1B Tim Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

2. (4) 31 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

3. (1) 27 Dominic Thyfault, Wakarusa, Kan.

4. (3) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (6) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

6. (5) 21M Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

7. (7) 88 Randy Klein, Currie, Minn.

8. (8) R63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (1) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

2. (6) 2M Angel Munoz, Lamar, Colo.

3. (2) 11 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

4. (4) 14 Derrick Agee, Huntsville, Mo.

5. (12) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (8) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

7. (7) 01X Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan.

8. (3) 1B Tim Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

9. (19) 14A Aaron Olson, Mekinock, N.D.

10. (18) 21M Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

11. (9) 17 Austin Brands, Boyden, Iowa

12. (11) 7J Scott Johnson, Nevada, Mo.

13. (16) 2 Zeb Keepper, Aurora, Mo.

14. (14) 5K Keith Simmons, Truro, Iowa

15. (21) 88 Randy Klein, Currie, Minn.

16. (20) 13J Jonathan Hightower, Chanute, Kan.

17. (10) 27 Dominic Thyfault, Wakarusa, Kan.

18. (15) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

19. (13) 21P Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

20. (5) 31 Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

21. (17) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

DNS – R63 Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

B-MODS

Next-To-Last Chance (10 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

2. (13) 87 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (1) CO2 Caleb Barker, Elkins, Ark.

4. (12) 333 Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove, Ore.

5. (4) X Topper Dugas, Walker, La.

6. (8) 45 Dan Culp, Hindsville, Ark.

7. (11) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

8. (3) 28X Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

9. (7) 2C Matthew Crowell, Goddard, Kan.

10. (5) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

11. (9) 52 Cory Janasek, Independence, Kan.

12. (15) 2 Rusty Kollman, Carrington, N.D.

13. (14) 15N Cole Neisius, Hastings, Minn.

14. (6) 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

15. (10) 66W Aaron Wilder, Altoona, Kan.

Last Chance Race #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 17X Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

2. (2) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

4. (14) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

5. (6) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

6. (7) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

7. (13) 33C Cole Boston, Wyoming, Minn.

8. (8) 3D Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

9. (9) 119 Mike Widmann, Marshfield, Wis.

10. (5) 12S Chad Switzenberg, Sheridan, Wyo.

11. (15) CO2 Caleb Barker, Elkins, Ark.

12. (16) X Topper Dugas, Walker, La.

13. (10) 413 Tate Johnson, Medicine Lake, Mont.

14. (17) 2C Matthew Crowell, Goddard, Kan.

15. (12) 24L Dakota Lowe, Prescott, Kan.

16. (11) 12JR Olen Stephens, Independence, Mo.

17. (4) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

DNS – 17 Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

DNS – 20 Chad Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

DNS – 75 Gage Garoutte, Joplin, Mo.

DNS – 52 Cory Janasek, Independence, Kan.

DNS – 15N Cole Neisius, Hastings, Minn.

DNS – 555 Seth Schroer, Strong City, Kan.

DNS – 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

DNS – 66W Aaron Wilder, Altoona, Kan.

DNS – ZEE28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

Last Chance Race #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

2. (8) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

3. (6) 37 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

4. (1) 1P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

5. (7) 23 Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo, Minn.

6. (13) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

7. (17) 7M Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley, Minn.

8. (3) 1C Chris Deaton, Wann, Okla.

9. (5) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

10. (11) 19D Dane Durbin, Maple Grove, Minn.

11. (9) 2K Mike Keever, Bartlesville, Okla.

12. (18) 87 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13. (22) 17R Rylee Fuller, Savannah, Mo.

14. (15) 19 Darrin Lawler, Grand Rapids, Minn.

15. (17) 97V Damien Vandenberg, Renner, S.D.

16. (16) 17L Jason LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

17. (10) 48M Rick Murcko, Iola, Kan.

18. (21) 28X Wesley Briggs, Lebanon, Mo.

19. (19) 333 Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove, Ore.

20. (20) 45 Dan Culp, Hindsville, Ark.

21. (14) 34G Billy Gordon, Catoosa, Okla.

22. (2) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

DNS – 2 Rusty Kollman, Carrington, N.D.

DNS – 70JR David Simpson, Thunder Bay, Ont., Canada

DNS – 14W Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.

“C” Main (12 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 57 Corey Storck, Morris, Minn.

2. (5) QQ Tony Bahr, Haugen, Wis.

3. (9) 14A Chase Alves, Casa Grande, Ark.

4. (1) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa

5. (3) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

6. (4) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

7. (10) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

8. (6) 21D Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

9. (13) 17X Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

10. (14) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

11. (7) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

12. (17) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

13. (8) 11S Darren Engesser, Gary, S.D.

14. (11) 11L Joseph LaValley, Bemidji, Minn.

15. (16) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

16. (23) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

17. (22) 23 Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo, Minn.

18. (15) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

19. (24) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

20. (19) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

21. (21) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

22. (20) 1P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

23. (12) 16 Garrett Paull, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

24. (18) 37 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

“B” Main (15 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (2) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

2. (3) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

4. (5) 371 Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

5. (10) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

6. (15) 14A Chase Alves, Casa Grande, Ark.

7. (1) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

8. (6) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (9) 21X Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

10. (17) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

11. (12) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

12. (8) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

13. (21) 17X Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

14. (22) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

15. (24) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

16. (13) 57 Corey Storck, Morris, Minn.

17. (18) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

18. (7) D97 Devin Barker, Elkins, Ark.

19. (23) 4 Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

20. (20) 21D Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

21. (16) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa

22. (14) QQ Tony Bahr, Haugen, Wis.

23. (11) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

24. (19) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

G-Style Transport “A” Main (50 laps):

1. (1) 19R Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

2. (3) 21T Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

3. (9) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (12) 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

5. (4) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

6. (2) 28K Krew Walburn, Emporia, Kan.

7. (23) J2 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

8. (21) 21X Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

9. (14) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

10. (17) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

11. (5) 88D Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

12. (20) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

13. (7) 112X Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

14. (18) 14A Chase Alves, Casa Grande, Ark.

15. (15) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

16. (6) 60IV Anthony Roth, Columbus, Neb.

17. (11) 7XJR Marcus Dunbar, Marenisco, Mich.

18. (16) 371 Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

19. (10) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

20. (19) 1X Colby Artherton, Bartlesville, Okla.

21. (24) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

22. (8) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

23. (13) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

24. (22) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.