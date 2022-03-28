COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Doubleheader on Deck

Ark-La-Tex Speedway and I-30 Speedway Up Next for CCSDS Contingent

CONWAY, Ark. (03/28/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil kicks off the month of April this weekend a pair of events in Louisiana and Arkansas.

The CCSDS returns to action on April 1-2 with a doubleheader at Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, La.) and I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.). The Ark-La-Tex Speedway event on Friday, April 1 posts a $3,000 winner’s check, while the 2022 edition of the Will McGary Tribute race on Saturday, April 2 will see a $5,000 top prize up for grabs.

While weather nixed the tour’s maiden voyage to Talladega Short Track two weeks ago, the CCSDS opened their 2022 campaign at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway in early March, where Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Brian Rickman took the opening round win, while Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point’s leader Tyler Stevens shocked the Dirt Late Model world with a $10,000 triumph in the finale.

Brian Rickman currently leads a talent-laden roster into battle this weekend with expected entries including Logan Martin, B.J. Robinson, Hunter Rasdon, Morgan Bagley, Tyler Stevens, Tony Jackson Jr., Brandon Carpenter, Michael Arnold, Scott Crigler, Neil Baggett, Kyle Beard, Jon Mitchell, Chad Mallett, Dean Carpenter, Shannon Parker, and a host of others.

On Friday evening the tour returns to Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, La.) for the first time since 2020, when Spencer Hughes took the win at the racy clay oval. The night’s program for the CCSDS racers will be highlighted by a $3,000-to-win finale.

Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Pro Mods, and FWD will also join the night’s action with racing action slated for 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets (ages 12-and-up) are $20 with kids (ages 6-11) $10 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 11-and-up) are $35 with kids (ages 10-and-under) $20.

On Saturday night the fifth annual Will McGary Memorial is set for I-30 Speedway. The event pays $5,000 to win for the CCSDS contingent. On this much anticipated night, racers and fans will join together for the fifth-straight year to celebrate the life and prestige of fallen police officer, Will McGary.

McGary tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2013. The hard-working young man was fatally struck by an impaired driver, while protecting and serving the citizens of Conway, Arkansas. He was only 26 years old.

While Will’s life may have been unfairly taken away far too soon on that fateful February day, his generosity and his spirit continue to live on. He was an organ donor. In fact, three recipients received his heart and organs. They continue to live healthy lives because of Will’s generosity.

Those who knew McGary are quick to tell you just how special his giving nature truly was. With this in mind, it led to the formation of the Will McGary Foundation. The Foundation was created in honor of Will to continue his legacy by benefiting both the youth and law enforcement in Central Arkansas.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Mod-Lights, and Young Guns’ will share the night’s spotlight.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the draw closing at 6:30 p.m., hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with children (ages 12-and-under) free compliments of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the events, please visit www.ArkLaTexSpeedway.net and www.I-30Speedway.com and for more information on the Will McGary Foundation, please visit www.WillMcGaryFoundation.org .

The tire rule for both events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

