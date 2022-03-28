WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Illini 100 On Tap for World of Outlaws Late Models

Erb, Sheppard, Blair, Hammer, Pierce and more prepare for Farmer City Raceway April 1-2

FARMER CITY, IL – March 28, 2022 – A bullring battle approaches for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as it makes its return to Farmer City Raceway for the Illini 100.

Two nights of wheel-to-wheel action highlights the Spring tradition as a potential $26,000 payday is on the line.

A 25-lap sprint paying $6,000-to-win kickstarts the weekend for The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planeton Friday, April 1. On Saturday, April 2, the weekend continues in a 75-lap finale paying $20,000-to-win.

This year’s Illini 100 will make history as it also serves as the season opener for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota. Their highly anticipated debut features two nights of racing action on the 1/4-mile bullring.

Joining the World of Outlaws and Xtreme Outlaws Midgets are the Pro Late Models on Friday and the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds on Saturday.

A practice session is available for all divisions on Thursday, March 31.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/35io6lo

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on at the Illini 100:

Erb Leads the Way: Dennis Erb Jr. sits atop the points standings for the first time in World of Outlaws CASE Late Models history. The Carpentersville, IL driver has a 30-point advantage on reigning champion Brandon Sheppard entering the Illini 100.

Erb enters the weekend with one World of Outlaws win (Volusia), three top-five finishes, and seven top-10’s in eight races. However, a Series triumph at Farmer City has eluded the veteran.

He finished 14th and 11th in last year’s Illini 100 Features. However, he still found success on bullrings in 2021. Erb scored two of his three wins on 1/4-mile tracks (Circle City and River Cities).

Back home in Illinois: Four-time and defending Series champion Brandon Sheppard can’t wait to return to the Land of Lincoln after misfortune at Cherokee last weekend.

He’s found Victory Lane three times on Illini 100 weekend—the most recent win coming in 2019. “The Rocket Shepp” had a fifth and a third in 2021 at the track and has the chance to make history this weekend.

If the New Berlin, IL driver sweeps both races, he will have $26,000 in his pocket and more wins than any other driver in World of Outlaws history—passing Josh Richards at the top of the list.

Sheppard had seven top-five’s, and eight top-10’s on bullrings in 2021.

Hammer Time: Farmer City Raceway is a home-state race for many full-time World of Outlaws drivers. But it’s an actual “home game” for Kyle Hammer.

The Clinton, IL driver has the chance to bring not only the home state but hometown fans to their feet this weekend as he lives less than 10 minutes away from the track.

The Rookie of the Year candidate is ninth in points entering the weekend, with a top-five finish at Volusia Speedway Park.

Black and Green Machine: Max Blair is on a roll after winning the Rock Gault Memorial at South Carolina’s Cherokee Speedway last weekend and a third-place finish on Friday.

The Centerville, PA driver enters the weekend third in points—38 points behind Dennis Erb Jr. Blair also has an early advantage in the battle for Rookie of the Year—58 points ahead of Tanner English.

He had success with the Series on bullrings in the past, scoring a top-five in his only appearance on a 1/4-mile track in 2021 (Circle City).

Rookie Blue: While Tanner English faces a deficit heading into the first World of Outlaws race in the Midwest, it’s a track that plays into his favor.

Two of his three Series starts in 2021 came at Farmer City Raceway, where he earned a fourth-place finish during Friday’s program.

This season, the Benton, KY driver has three top-10’s so far this season and is tied with Hudson O’Neal for fifth in the standings.

Defending the Crown: Last year’s Illini 100 is a moment Bobby Pierce won’t forget. He held off Cade Dillard for his first career World of Outlaws triumph, something that eluded the Oakwood, IL driver for years.

The “Smooth Operator” will return to the 1/4-mile bullring this weekend to defend his crown as one of the many Illinois drivers hoping to keep the World of Outlaws out of Victory Lane.

Pierce was successful in seven of the eight Series races he ran on bullrings in 2021—scoring six top-fives, including five trips to the podium.

Bad Boys for Life: Anytime the World of Outlaws travel to the Prairie State, they know a challenge is coming from the “Illinois Bad Boys.”

Illinois drivers swept the 2021 Iliini 100 as Pierce, and Mike Spatola won their first career World of Outlaws Feature.

In 17 Series Features at Farmer City Raceway, nine drivers from Illinois have won nine, including three by Brandon Sheppard.

Brian Shirley and Shannon Babb are behind Sheppard on the World of Outlaws winners list at Farmer City, with two wins apiece.

Other Land of Lincoln drivers to keep an eye on this weekend are defending Farmer City Raceway Track Champion Kevin Weaver and Ryan Unzicker, who narrowly missed out on a victory last year, finishing second to Spatola.

WHEN AND WHERE

April 1-2, Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL

ABOUT THE TRACK

Farmer City Raceway is a 1/4-mile bullring

Online – www.farmercityracing.com

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2021- Mike Spatola on April 2; Bobby Pierce on April 3

2019 – Brian Shirley on April 5; Brandon Sheppard on April 6

2017 – Brandon Sheppard on March 31; Brian Shirley on April 1

2016 – Josh Richards on April 2, 3

2015 – Scott Bloomquist on April 17; Brandon Sheppard on April 18

2014 – Shannon Babb on April 26

2013 – Billy Moyer on April 6

2012 – Jimmy Mars on March 31

2010 – Billy Moyer on April 10

2009 – Shane Clanton on April 4

2008 – Billy Moyer on April 5

2007 – Shannon Babb on April 27

2006 – Billy Moyer on Aug. 14

TRACK RECORD

Brandon Sheppard- 11.750 set by Brandon Sheppard on April 5, 2019.

Feature Winners: (7 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (20 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, GA-6 Chris Madden-Gray Court, SC-5 Brandon Sheppard- New Berlin, IL-4 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-2

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2 Devin Moran-Dresden, OH-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Frank Heckenast, Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (16 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3 Cade Dillard-Robeline, LA-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2 Hudson O’Neal- Martinsville, IN-1

Logan Martin, Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC-1

Banjo Duke, Sumter, SC-1

PODIUM FINISHES (16 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-4 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, NC-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (8 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (7 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Trent Ivey, Union, SC-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (11 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-65 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-56 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-39

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-39 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-29 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-25 Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-25 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-18 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-17 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-15 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speeway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)