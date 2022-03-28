New Electric Vehicle bracket-racing class debuts Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway

March 28, 2022, St. Louis — A new drag-racing class for electric-powered vehicles (EV) will debut Sunday afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

The EV class will be contested as a points series and will run on select Wide Open Wednesday dates and Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series Sundays. A champion will be crowned on August 28 and will be honored at the 2022 awards banquet.

The class is open to EVs like Teslas, Ford’s Mustang Mach-e, Chevrolet’s Bolt, and Hyundai’s Kona, to name a few.

2022 SCHEDULE: April 3, April 20, April 24, May 18, June 19, June 29, July 10, July 27, August 7, August 28.

Entry options: Points membership is $75 and includes car-and-driver entry to all EV race events. A single-race tech card is $40 and only necessary if driver is not entered in the points.

Race winner receives a trophy, runner-up receives plaque.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3 — Carl’s Four-Wheel Drive & Performance Center E.T. Bracket Racing Series; JEGS Super Quick, Electric Vehicle bracket

7 a.m. – Racer gates open.

7:30 a.m. – Tech card sales open.

8 a.m. – Tech inspection open.

8:30 a.m. – Time trials begin for Jr. Dragster Thunder and Lightning, followed by Pro time trials, JEGS Super Quick qualifying, Motorcycle time trials, Super Pro time trials, Sportsman time trials, Electric Vehicle (EV) time trials.

10:30 a.m. – Eliminations begin for Jr. Dragster Thunder and Lightning, followed by eliminations for Pro, JEGS Super Quick, Motorcycle, Super Pro, and Sportsman. The second round of EV time trials will follow the first round of Sportsman eliminations.

5 p.m. – Track closed.

Schedule subject to change.

For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.