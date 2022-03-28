POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League to Showcase at Lake Ozark Speedway

Belleville, IL. (3/28/22) Emerging as a premier sprint-car venue in the Midwest, Lake Ozark Speedway will proudly premier the POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League for the first race of the season and divisional showcase slated for Saturday, April 2nd.

Payout for the Inaugural POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League Showcase at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, April 2nd will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-20:$500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Scheduled to compete in the POWRi League Showcase on Saturday, April 2nd at Lake Ozark Speedway include the highly-anticipated action of the newly formed POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League as well as the RaceSaver Super Sprints, Super Stocks, Midwestern Mods, and Pure Stocks all on the evenings racing agenda.

Saturday, April 2nd Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:00-6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

POWRi 410 Qualifying to follow.

Lake Ozark Speedway Event Pricing:

General Admission: Adults: $20 | Military: $17 | Youth Ages 6-12: $10 | Kids Under 6: FREE

Pits Pass: $35.

Entrants must be POWRi members to be eligible for the year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance. Members of POWRi in any division will not need to pay a temporary fee to compete in any other division. Insurance will carry over from one division to the next except for micro membership.

