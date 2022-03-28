Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Set for Series Debut at Farmer City This Weekend

WHO TO EXPECT: Xtreme Outlaw Midgets to Debut at Farmer City’s Illini 100 This Weekend

Racing Friday & Saturday Alongside World of Outlaws Late Models on DIRTVision

FARMER CITY, IL – March 28, 2022 – The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation had its turn in February, now the history-making is in the hands of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing this weekend.

In conjunction with the POWRi Midgets, the new Series will come to life this Friday and Saturday, April 1-2 at Farmer City (IL) Raceway’s iconic Illini 100. The mighty midgets will battle for a pair of $4,000-to-win Features to kickstart the 12-race season on DIRTVision.

A fleet of 12 teams and drivers have already committed to chasing the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship in 2022. They’ll be joined by a handful of POWRi regulars and Illini invaders this weekend at Farmer City’s 1/4-mile bullring.

The inclusion of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in this weekend’s program makes it the best of both worlds for open-wheel and fendered fans alike. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE to secure a seat for this historic happening.

Here are some of the stars and cars you can expect to see this weekend at Farmer City:

Chad Boat is bringing a trio of CB Industries entries from North Carolina to not only chase an Illini 100 victory but the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship as well. He’ll have teenagers Jade Avedisian (Clovis, CA), Dominic Gorden (Clovis, CA), and Jace Park (Overland Park, KS) at the wheel of his Toyota-powered machines.

Toyota Racing powerhouse Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports is set to bring a staggering six cars to the Xtreme Outlaw Midget debut with Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, KS) in the #01, Taylor Reimer (Bixby, OK) in the #25, Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, OK) in the #71, Mariah Ede (Fresno, CA) in the #71E, Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, TX) in the #97, and Kaidon Brown (Sydney, NSW) in the #97K.

Dave Mac Motorsports will have a foursome of Toyota-powered Midgets this weekend with both Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK) and J.J. Loss (Parsons, KS) committed to chasing the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship, along with Kevin Woody (Victor, NY) and Austin Barnhill (Wilmington, NC) joining the fleet this weekend for the Illini 100.

Bundy Built Motorsports is a two-car tandem traveling to Farmer City Raceway with Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL) and Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC) piloting the #9 and #19 rides.

Andrew Felker of Carl Junction, MO will begin his championship chase aboard the Pannell Chipping, James Hodge Auto Group, Smith Equipment #11A this weekend. The 2012 POWRi Midget champion is looking for his first national title in a decade by joining the new Series.

Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports will field teenager Hayden Reinbold (Chandler, AZ) in the #19AZ for all 12 races throughout the Xtreme Outlaw Midget season. Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK) will pilot the Steve Reynolds-owned Ripper #21 with veteran crew chief Flea Ruzic on the wrenches for the defending POWRi West Midget champion.

Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL) has the pleasure of wheeling the Mounce/Stout Motorsports #40 in the first two of 12 races on DIRTVision this weekend. The Gray Auto #06 will hit the track with 15-year-old Rylan Gray (Greenfield, IL) opening his pursuit of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget championship.

Trifecta Motorsports is sending Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX) on the road with crew chief Bobby Milliser to begin the Xtreme Outlaw Midget title quest this weekend at Farmer City. Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL) has continually raised eyebrows in the national midget ranks and makes his next step by chasing the Xtreme Outlaw Midget championship this year in his family-owned #21K.

Of currently committed full-time teams, Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, CA) rounds out the group aboard the Griffiths Motorsports #75AU. Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO) is also expected to compete for the win this weekend in his #50 machine.

A practice night on Thursday, March 31 is open to all teams from 6-9pm.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series format includes Group Qualifying, a Heat Race inversion, and combined points lining up the Last Chance Showdown and Feature races. The full rulebook as well as information on purses and point funs is available HERE.

You can watch every lap of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series debut LIVE on DIRTVision and follow along with lineups, results, live timing, points, and more on the MyRacePass app.