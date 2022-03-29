DIRTcar Summer Nationals Gets Points Fund Increase, Tow Money Program

BANK ON IT: Points Fund Increase, Tow Money Program in Play for 37th Hell Tour

Potential $39,000 champion’s check on the line for thirty-two race season

CONCORD, NC – March 29, 2022 – Two seasons in competition with a non-traditional Hell Tour format has brought the DIRTcar Summer Nationals back to the previous format for its 37th consecutive year. Thirty-two races over forty days comes with an increase in payouts and a new bonus program for drivers who choose to follow the tour.

New for 2022 – teams who make the summer-long commitment to compete in every race on the schedule are now eligible for the new tow-money program. Every 500 miles a driver and crew travel earns them a $500 bonus. The 2022 Summer Nationals schedule will have teams trucking over 5,500 miles total, which means teams who enter every event start-to-finish will collect $5,500 in tow money.

The progressive points fund scale introduced last season will again be in effect in 2022, offering a potential $39,000 championship check to the winner of the prestigious Late Model tour. For every event completed after the 25th, an extra $2,000 (up from $1,000 in 2021) will be added to added to the champion’s check which summates to $39,000 if all 32 events on the schedule are completed.

Each of the other spots inside the top-10 will follow suit, with different amounts being added to each position’s check as more races past 25 are completed. At its maximum, the runner-up in final points could take home over $15,000 with over $10,000 going to third-place. For 32 races complete, over $85,000 will be distributed between all 10 points fund check-eligible positions.

Weekly points fund checks will also be distributed at the end of each race week; $2,000 to the driver with the most points accumulated between all races contested in that week. Six-consecutive weeks of racing equates to $12,000 distributed in first-place money. This bonus also reaches every driver in the top-10 in points for that week; $5,000 total across all 10 positions.

The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals sticks to its traditional championship format in 2022, counting each driver’s best 12 races of the 32 scheduled. A $5,000 check will be awarded to the points champion at season’s end, which returns to the familiar site of Fairbury Speedway as part of the 32nd annual Prairie Dirt Classic – July 29-30.

The championship chase begins with the first race at Kankakee County Speedway in Illinois on June 14. Catch all 32 races at the track or live from your home with a FAST PASS subscription to DIRTVision.

2022 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models Points Fund Chart