Lucas Oil Speedway private test sessions available before, during the 2022 season

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 29, 2022) – As the new Lucas Oil Speedway season approaches, drivers looking for some extra preparation for opening night, or just do a little extra fine-tuning for the upcoming season, can schedule a private testing session.

Cost for a four-hour session on the dirt oval is $1,500 for four hours. Up to four cars are allowed per session and can divide the rental cost. One or two cars are allowed on the track at the same time with sessions available from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

General Manager Danny Lorton said that the track will be prepared to closely resemble race-night conditions. The test sessions are being offered both before and during the season.

“It’s been an extremely wet late winter and early spring and the track is really soft, but we’re working on it this week with hopes of having it in race shape for test sessions soon,” Lorton said.

Test sessions are open for any type of car scheduled to race at Lucas Oil Speedway this season, but teams running the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series or Lucas Oil MLRA cannot schedule a private session within seven days prior to a scheduled event.

To schedule a private test or to get more information, contact Lorton at the speedway at (417) 282-5984 or by email at dlorton@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway has an Open Test and Tune scheduled for April 9 from 2-6 p.m. Pit gates open at noon and pit passes are $25. Spectator admission to the grandstand is free.

Another Test and Tune is set for April 16 from 4-6 p.m. prior to the Easter Bowl 150. Enduro cars will not be allowed to be a part of the Test and Tune.

The 9th annual Pitts Homes MLRA Spring Nationals are set for April 22-23. The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener opener is scheduled for April 30.

Enduro Easter Bowl 150 entries remain open: Entries remain open for the inaugural Enduro Easter Bowl 150 with the early registration deadline is set for April 9.

Entry fee is $100 for early entries and $150 after April 9. The entry list for the race is updated daily on the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page.

Drivers can call into the speedway office at (417) 282-5984 and pay the entry fee via credit card or print off the entry form from the website and mail in with the fee. The starting position will be based on order of paid entries received, but drivers can run any car number of their choice.

Entries will be capped at 100 for the 150-lap race, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. following a Test and Tune for Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series drivers from 4-6 p.m. that day.

The Easter Bowl 150 winner will earn $1,500 with prize money paid to the top 10 finishers with other payouts: 2nd – $800; 3rd – $500. 4th – $300. 5th – 200. 6th – $175. 7th – 150. 8th – $125. 9th – $100. 10th – $100.

Entry forms also can be mailed to:

Lucas Oil Speedway

P.O. Box 8

Wheatland, MO 65779

EZ Texting number changes: Fans who keep up with Lucas Oil Speedway via EZ Texting should note that the previous 313131 text number has changed. The news Lucas Oil Speedway EZ Texting number is (417) 804-4141.

For ticket information for any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.