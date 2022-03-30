Bi-State Battle Late Models return to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Highland Speedway in 2022!

St. Louis, MO (March 30th, 2022) The Bi-State Battle Late Model Series returns in 2022 at Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The 2022 Bi-State Battle Champion will be paid $5,000 and will pay the top twelve finishers in the point standings.

Drivers must compete in 75% of the Bi-State Battle events to be eligible for the points fund. If any driver finishes in the top twelve in the point standings and does not compete in 75% of the events, the money from their finishing position will be evenly divided among the others that finished in the top twelve and competed in 75% of the events.

The complete top 12 points payout is as follows:

1. $5,000

2. $3,000

3. $2,400

4. $1,500

5. $1,400

6. $1,200

7. $1,000

8. $1,000

9. $1,000

10. $1,000

11. $750

12. $750

Feature event payouts will be each track’s weekly purse.

The Bi-State Battle Late Models will be DIRTcar UMP sanctioned events and rules follow DIRTcar UMP rules. There will be some minor differences in tire rules between the two tracks. Highland Speedway’s tire rule will be Hoosier LM20’s with a Hoosier LM40 option on the right rear. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will be Hoosier LM20s with the Hoosier LM40 only on the right rear.

Highland Speedway will have 20 car starting fields for their feature events with NO provisionals while Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will have 24 car starting fields with NO provisionals.

The Bi-State Battle Late Models are set to kick off the 2022 season this Saturday, April 2nd at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.