The Month of April brings the biggest stars in Dirt Racing to the Midwest !!!

by Don Martin

It all starts with the Illini 100 this weekend with the World of Outlaw Late Models at Farmer City, Illinois. Also on tap will be the Outlaw Extreme Midgets. You can see heavy hitters like Brandon Sheppard, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb Jr., Max Blair, Hudson O’Neal, and Tanner English. Also running for Rookie of the Year contenders Gordy Gundaker and Farmer City’s own Kyle Hammer will be on hand. The local contingent is a strong as anywhere in the country, you will have Bobby Pierce, Shannon Babb, Brian Shirley, Mike Spatola, Frankie Heckenast Jr., Ryan Unzicker, and Jason Feger. Complete shows each night with Saturday’s feature paying $20,000 to win.

The Following weekend, April 8-9 The World of Outlaw Sprint Cars will invade the state of Missouri with shows at US 36 Raceway and Lake Ozark Speedway. The Outlaws are STOUT, competition is as fierce as it has ever been, when you take Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, and Jacob Allen. Is there a better Top 10 in any series in the country, than you throw in Gio Scelzi, Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, and Kerry Madsen who will be frequent flyers on the Greatest Show on Dirt.

The race at Lake Ozark is always special as we remember Jason Johnson. The Jason Johnson Classic will pay $15,000 to win and also the Outlaw Extreme Sprints will be on hand for $5,000 to win. I’m sure this is one Carson Macedo would like to win in his Jason Johnson Racing #41.

Easter Weekend bring the Greatest Show on Dirt to Pevely’s Missouri I-55 Raceway for 2 complete shows April 15-16. The high banked 1/3 mile always offers some of the best side by side racing you will ever see. Sheldon Haudenschild seems to always electrify the crowd.

The following week April 22, The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Kevin and Tammy Gundaker’s Tri-City Speedway. It has been at least 10 years since the Outlaws have been to Tri-City look for the stands to be packed on this Jewel Friday night. Donny Schatz is the only Outlaw in the Top 10 that was there the last time the Outlaws were at Tri-City. A great facility with very passionate promoters and owners, should be a whale of a night.

April 23 – All I can say if you like wheel stands, well Haubstadt, Indiana is the place to be. This tight paper clip quarter mile always brings the fans to their feet. Most photographers I talk to this seems to be one of their favorite places to shoot. Always a big crowd on hand, and sometimes we have a surprise winner like when Carson Short won. Last year another Carson won and this time it was Macedo banging wheels at the checkers with James McFadden.

To close out the Month of April The Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models will be in the Land of Lincoln with visits to both Tri-City Speedway on Friday, and Macon Speedway on Saturday April 29 and 30th. Defending series champion Tim McCreadie will be in attendance along with Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb, and Ashton Winger to name a few. Tri-City will be paying $12,000 to win 50 Lap Feature, and Macon will be paying $15,000 to win.

Fans make your plans, it is going to be a great April !!!