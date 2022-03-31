Heavy Rains, Saturated Grounds Force Cancellation of Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway

FARMER CITY, IL – MARCH 31, 2022 – Heavy rain showers and saturated grounds at Farmer City Raceway have forced World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Xtreme Outlaw Series, and track officials to cancel this weekend’s Illini 100 event.

World of Outlaws and track officials made several attempts to get the overall facility race-ready, from parking to the track itself, but conditions are not conducive to run the event, which will not be rescheduled.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to this weekend’s event at Farmer City Raceway will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, you have until May 1 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com.

Anyone who bought camping spots for this weekend’s event, contact Farmer City Raceway about using the spot for another event in 2022 or for next year’s Illini 100.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will continue their high-octane show on April 22-23 at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH. The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota will now make their debut May 23-24 at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC.

