Dennis Erb, Jr. Grabs World of Outlaws Point Lead with Strong Rock Gault Memorial Weekend

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) For the first time since the completion of the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ back in February, the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series returned to competition on March 25-26 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina. A pair of special events at the “Place Your Momma Warned You About” made up the annual ‘Rock Gault Memorial.’ On Friday night in the $10,000 to win weekend opener, Dennis Erb, Jr. stopped the clock fifth quickest in Group A during qualifying before running second in his heat race. After drawing the outside of the third row for the start of the 40-lap feature, Dennis moved up two spots during the contest to land in the fourth finishing position behind only victor Michael Brown, Ryan Gustin, and Max Blair!

At Cherokee Speedway on Saturday evening, a $20,000 top prize was up for grabs in the ‘Rock Gault Memorial’ grand finale. Dennis knocked down the fourth fastest lap in Group B during time trials and later placed second once again in his loaded heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois native then drew the outside of the third row for the 60-lap headliner and ultimately wound up finishing right where he started… in the sixth position. With his strong runs over the weekend in the Palmetto State, Dennis now finds himself atop the WOOLMS point standings by thirty markers over reigning champion Brandon Sheppard! Complete results from both weekend races can be found online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis Erb Racing was scheduled to bring the coveted World of Outlaws Late Model Series point lead into Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois on April 1-2, but the two-day ‘Illini 100’ weekend was nixed today by inclement weather. Instead, Dennis and his #28 team will enjoy the upcoming weekend off from any racing action. The next scheduled WOOLMS events will take place at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio on April 22-23. You can view Dennis’ upcoming schedule 24 hours a day / 7 days a week by clicking on www.DennisErb.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

