Next Up: Three Tracks, Three States, Three Races, Three Days

Batavia, OH (April 1, 2022) – Three is the magic number for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series next weekend as the tour visits three tracks in three states for three races over three days, April 8th – 10th. Teams will head to Tyler County Speedway on Friday, Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday, and Port Royal Speedway on Sunday, with a complete show for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series cars each night.

On April 8th teams will venture to Middleborne, WV to compete in the 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts at Tyler County Speedway. A complete Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series program will take place including a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. The RUSH Late Models and UMP Modifieds will also be in action.

Gates open at 2:00PM ET with on track racing action beginning at 6:00PM ET with hot laps. Tickets from the postponed 2021 Hillbilly Hundred can be used on April 8th. Fans can also purchase tickets in advance at https://www.myracepass.com/events/383841/tickets/ or at the ticket booth on race day. The 2022 Hillbilly Hundred will take place on Sunday, September 4th so be sure to set your reminder.

Hagerstown, MD will be host to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Pure Stocks on Saturday, April 9th. Hagerstown Speedway is a true 1/2-mile track with straightaways over 900 foot long and 70 foot wide, 90 foot wide in the turns. Lucas Oil teams will be in competition for 50 laps during the Conococheague 50 final event paying $15,000-to-win at Hagerstown Speedway.

The pit gate will open at 1:30PM ET with the general admission gate opening at 4:30PM ET. Hot laps will begin at 6:30PM ET to kick off the on-track action. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://speedwayshopping.com/tickets or onsite the day of the event.

The Speed Palace, Port Royal Speedway once again welcomes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to Port Royal, PA on Sunday, April 10th for the $10,000-to-win River Valley 40. Limited Late Models will also be in contention on Sunday with hot laps, heat races, B-Main(s), and the A-Main event.

Gates will open at 2:00PM ET with 5:15PM ET Hot Laps. Tickets can be purchased at the gates on race day. Don’t forget to set a reminder for August 26th – 27th when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Port Royal Speedway for the two days of Rumble by the River.

Track Information:

Tyler County Speedway

Phone Number: 304-758-2660

Location: 1 Boreman School Road, Middlebourne, WV 26149

Directions: 3 miles south of Middlebourne, WV on SR 18

Website: www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com

Hagerstown Speedway

Phone Number: 301-582-0640

Location: 15112 National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Directions: I-81 to exit 6-B, then 5.3 miles west on US 40 (NSR)

Website: www.hagerstownspeedway.com

Port Royal Speedway

Phone Number: 717-527-2303

Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082

Directions: two miles south of US Rt. 322 just off of PA Rt. 75 in Port Royal. Pit entrance on Fourth St., General Admission on Sixth and Eighth St.

Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Tire Rules:

Tyler County Speedway Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) NRM 1300, (29.0) NRMW 1300, (29.0) NRM 1425, (29.0) NRMW 1425

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Hagerstown Speedway and Port Royal Speedway Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) NRM 1300, (29.0) NRMW 1300, (29.0) NRM 1425, (29.0) NRMW 1425

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Purses:

Hillbilly Hundred Purse (100 Laps): 1. $30,000, 2. $12,000, 3. $7,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,000, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,450, 13. $1,425, 14. $1,400, 15. $1,375, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,325, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,275, 20. $1,250, 21. $1,225, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200, 25. $1,200, 26. $1,200. = $91,125

Conococheague 50 Purse (50 laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

River Valley 40 Purse (40 laps): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,200, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575