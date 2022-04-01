Tanner English Bags Top Ten in Cherokee Opener; Sits Tied for Fifth in Outlaws Points

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series season heated back up over the March 25-26 weekend with the annual ‘Rock Gault Memorial’ at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Tanner English and Riggs Motorsports were in the pit area during the two-day extravaganza, which kicked off on Friday night with a $10,000 to win throwdown. Tanner stopped the clock ninth fastest in Group B during the qualifying session before running third in heat race action. The Benton, Kentucky ace then worked his way past a trio of competitors during the 40-lap weekend opener to garner a solid eighth place performance.

At the “Place Your Momma Warned You About” on Saturday evening, a whopping $20,000 top prize was up for grabs in the grand finale of the ‘Rock Gault Memorial.’ Tanner laid down the thirteenth quickest lap in Group B during time trials prior to grabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race. After rolling off from the inside of the eighth row in the 60-lap main event, Tanner was hampered by a lap 54 flat tire and was ultimately paid for a nineteenth place effort. He now finds himself tied for fifth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Palmetto State. Complete results from Cherokee Speedway can be viewed online at www.woolms.com.

The Riggs Motorsports team was scheduled to be out in full force on April 1-2, as Tanner English, Jason Riggs, and Jack Riggs were all slated to be in action during the ‘Illini 100’ weekend at Farmer City Raceway. However, inclement weather nixed the two-day show at the Farmer City, Illinois oval earlier this afternoon. The next race on the schedule for the #81 team is Tanner’s visit to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on Tuesday night, April 12. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Late Model Series season opener at the “Big E” will shell out a $22,022 winner’s check. View all confirmed schedule dates for Riggs Motorsports by clicking on www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

