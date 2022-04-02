Beard Bests COMP Cams Super Dirt Series at Ark-La-Tex

I-30 Speedway Up Next for CCSDS Contingent

VIVIAN, La. (04/01/22) – From his outside-front-row starting spot Kyle Beard bested the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil action on Friday night at Louisiana’s Ark-La-Tex Speedway.

The two-time series champion pocketed $3,000 for his winning performance as he became the third different series winner in three events this season.

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Michael Arnold and Beard brought the field to the green flag. Beard grabbed the lead at the outset of the 30-lap affair and went on to turn back late race challenges from Garrett Alberson to claim his 21st-career victory with the tour.

Alberson settled for second with Cade Dillard, Logan Martin, and B.J. Robinson rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The tour now turns its attention back to the Natural State for a Saturday night showdown.

On Saturday evening the fifth annual Will McGary Memorial is set for I-30 Speedway. The event pays $5,000 to win for the CCSDS contingent. On this much anticipated night, racers and fans will join together for the fifth-straight year to celebrate the life and prestige of fallen police officer, Will McGary.

McGary tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2013. The hard-working young man was fatally struck by an impaired driver, while protecting and serving the citizens of Conway, Arkansas. He was only 26 years old.

While Will’s life may have been unfairly taken away far too soon on that fateful February day, his generosity and his spirit continue to live on. He was an organ donor. In fact, three recipients received his heart and organs. They continue to live healthy lives because of Will’s generosity.

Those who knew McGary are quick to tell you just how special his giving nature truly was. With this in mind, it led to the formation of the Will McGary Foundation. The Foundation was created in honor of Will to continue his legacy by benefiting both the youth and law enforcement in Central Arkansas.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Mod-Lights, and Young Guns’ will share the night’s spotlight.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the draw closing at 6:30 p.m., hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with children (ages 12-and-under) free compliments of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the events, please visit www.ArkLaTexSpeedway.net and www.I-30Speedway.com and for more information on the Will McGary Foundation, please visit www.WillMcGaryFoundation.org .

The tire rule is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 1, 2022

Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, La.)

Feature Results

1)Kyle Beard 2)Garrett Alberson 3)Cade Dillard 4)Logan Martin 5)B.J. Robinson 6)Mason Oberkramer 7)Scott Crigler 8)Morgan Bagley 9)Tyler Stevens 10)Hunter Rasdon 11)Tanner Kellick 12)Jon Kirby 13)Dean Carpenter 14)Jon Mitchell 15)Brandon Carpenter 16)Jarret Stuckey 17)Jason Miles 18)Chad Mallett 19)Mikey Kile 20)Shannon Parker 21)David Payne 22)Brian Rickman 23)Michael Arnold 24)Brad Couch

DNS: Preston Farmer

Entries: 25

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (13.463 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Michael Arnold

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Garrett Alberson

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Michael Arnold

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner:

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

COMP Cams Top Performer: Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: Kyle Beard (1-30)

