Garrett Alberson Tops Will McGary Tribute at I-30 Speedway

Kenneth Mitchell Memorial Up Next on April 22-23 at 67 Speedway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (04/02/22) – Charging to the lead on a lap-3 restart, Garrett Alberson went on to register the $5,000 Will McGary Tribute Race Win on Saturday night at I-30 Speedway. The triumph was the third of his career with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil.

From the third-starting spot former series champ, Timothy Culp paced the first two circuits before Alberson charged to the lead on the third lap. Alberson went on to pace the field for the remainder of the finale to bag the victory by 1.146 seconds over seventh-starting Mason Oberkramer.

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter Logan Martin finished third with Brian Rickman and Tyler Stevens rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The tour returns to action on April 22-23 with the 2022 edition of the Kenneth Mitchell Memorial. The event, which honors the late father of 2012 CCSDS champ, Jon Mitchell, will be held at 67 Speedway of Texarkana (Texarkana, Ark.). Friday’s program posts a $3,005 winner’s share, while Saturday’s finale earmarks $5,555 for the winner.

The tire rule is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 2, 2022

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Feature Results

1)Garrett Alberson 2)Mason Oberkramer 3)Logan Martin 4)Brian Rickman 5)Tyler Stevens 6)Morgan Bagley 7)Dean Carpenter 8)Scott Crigler 9)Brandon Carpenter 10)Jon Mitchell 11)B.J. Robinson 12)Jarret Stuckey 13)Kyle Beard 14)Chad Mallett 15)Preston Farmer 16)Jason Miles 17)Timothy Culp 18)Brad Couch 19)Hunter Rasdon 20)Michael Arnold 21)Jon Kirby 22)Billy Moyer Jr. 23)David Payne

DNS: Derrick Nichols, Bobby Blankenship, Geoff Aitken, Black McClain, Preston Farmer, Mikey Kyle

Entries: 29

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (13.593 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Garrett Alberson (13.463 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Timothy Culp

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Garrett Alberson

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Kyle Beard

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Logan Martin

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Michael Arnold

COMP Cams Top Performer: Garrett Alberson

Lap Leaders: Timothy Culp (1-2), Garrett Alberson (3-40)

