POWRi WAR Readies for Early April Missouri Premier

Belleville, IL. (4/3/22) Launching in the 2022 race season with a duo of calendar circling events, the non-wing action of the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will look to a pair of Show-Me-State palaces of speed with US-36 Raceway on Friday, April 8th, followed by Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, April 9th.

Competing in conjunction with the inaugural season of the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Low-E Insulation, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will battle with glory on the line and $5000 to win each night.

Friday, April 8th | US-36 Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Saturday, April 9th | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Event Tickets for US-36 Raceway can be purchased online at https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule/event-info/?event=1275993 with more track information available at www.us36raceway.com.

Event Tickets for Lake Ozark Speedway are available at https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule/event-info/?event=1275992 for track details and full season schedule visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

Entrants must be POWRi members to be eligible for the year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance. Members of POWRi in any division will not need to pay a temporary fee to compete in any other division. Insurance will carry over from one division to the next except for micro membership.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.