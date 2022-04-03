Springfield Raceway Results – 4/2/22

USRA B-MODS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Gillmore[8]; 2. 10P-Dayton Pursley[10]; 3. 18-JC Morton[11]; 4. 55K-Colson Kirk[7]; 5. 21-Jackie Dalton[2]; 6. 86J-Cory Johnson[9]; 7. 11L-Logan Smith[5]; 8. 9M-Matthew Manes[12]; 9. 90-Josh Farris[13]; 10. 55-Bill Schahuber[20]; 11. 35-Jerry Lankton[1]; 12. 75G-Gage Garoutte[17]; 13. 37-Wesley Long[6]; 14. 71-Chris Tonoli[23]; 15. 28-Wesley Briggs[15]; 16. 4-Mark Wolfe[3]; 17. 42-Steve Wharf[14]; 18. 19-James Smith[18]; 19. 86-Jeff Albright[24]; 20. 780-Bobby Long[16]; 21. 24L-Dakota Lowe[22]; 22. 216-Philip Jackson[19]; 23. 9-Sam Petty[4]; 24. (DNS) 17R-Rod Inman
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9M-Matthew Manes[2]; 2. 86J-Cory Johnson[4]; 3. 37-Wesley Long[3]; 4. 4-Mark Wolfe[8]; 5. 90-Josh Farris[7]; 6. 780-Bobby Long[5]; 7. 19-James Smith[6]; 8. 17R-Rod Inman[1]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-JC Morton[2]; 2. 66-Ryan Gillmore[5]; 3. 11L-Logan Smith[4]; 4. 21-Jackie Dalton[7]; 5. 42-Steve Wharf[6]; 6. 75G-Gage Garoutte[3]; 7. 216-Philip Jackson[8]; 8. 24L-Dakota Lowe[1]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10P-Dayton Pursley[2]; 2. 55K-Colson Kirk[5]; 3. 9-Sam Petty[6]; 4. 35-Jerry Lankton[4]; 5. 28-Wesley Briggs[1]; 6. 86-Jeff Albright[8]; 7. 55-Bill Schahuber[3]; 8. 71-Chris Tonoli[7]
USRA/UMP/IMCA TYPE A-MODS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9-Ken Schrader[1]; 2. 9-Brint Hartwick[6]; 3. 11T-James Thompson[2]; 4. 28-JIM GREENWAY[4]; 5. 9JR-Spencer Hartwick[3]; 6. 85-Jody Tillman[7]; 7. 3366-Jaren Martin[5]; 8. 32-Michael Foster[8]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Spencer Hartwick[1]; 2. 11T-James Thompson[4]; 3. 3366-Jaren Martin[5]; 4. 85-Jody Tillman[2]; 5. 32-Michael Foster[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Brint Hartwick[2]; 2. 9-Ken Schrader[3]; 3. 28-JIM GREENWAY[1]
POWRI MIDWEST MODZ – B CLASS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. E1-robert bell[6]; 2. 15B-jason Bresee[12]; 3. 57-Austin Dixon[9]; 4. 18P-Shaine Paxston[1]; 5. 15J-Jordan Bryant[13]; 6. 39-Nick Lahey[7]; 7. 13-Reuben Ellis[16]; 8. 51-DUSTIN GIBBS[15]; 9. 24R-Gilbert Roland[20]; 10. 32-Austin Harrell[11]; 11. 49-Nick Ferrell[10]; 12. 20-Jacob Cater[2]; 13. 6-Tyler Pearish[19]; 14. 1-Nathan Bresee[5]; 15. 32N-Lane New[8]; 16. 195-Tyler Dawson[17]; 17. 18-Joe Beard[4]; 18. 12X-Darren Burt[3]; 19. 17S-James Schrader[14]; 20. (DQ) 14-Derek Davis[18]
B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15J-Jordan Bryant[2]; 2. 51-DUSTIN GIBBS[1]; 3. 195-Tyler Dawson[5]; 4. 6-Tyler Pearish[4]; 5. 33-TJ Whited[8]; 6. 11-Justin Yacko[7]; 7. 77J-Julie Sheperd[6]; 8. 10-CODY BRAY[3]; 9. 43-Skylair Teague[12]; 10. 01-Dennis Dukes[10]; 11. (DNS) 27-JEFF AYRES; 12. (DNS) 28-BRANDON COURTNEY
B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17S-James Schrader[1]; 2. 13-Reuben Ellis[5]; 3. 14-Derek Davis[3]; 4. 24R-Gilbert Roland[7]; 5. 7+-Edd Ayres[8]; 6. 57X-Russell Venters[11]; 7. 32H-Richard Harrington[6]; 8. 75-Eric Breshears[9]; 9. 52JR-Mackenzi Tinderholt[2]; 10. 25J-Ryan Hargus[4]; 11. (DNS) 21K-Sam Keller
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32N-Lane New[1]; 2. 18-Joe Beard[2]; 3. 57-Austin Dixon[7]; 4. 51-DUSTIN GIBBS[9]; 5. 10-CODY BRAY[6]; 6. 195-Tyler Dawson[8]; 7. 11-Justin Yacko[5]; 8. (DNF) 27-JEFF AYRES[4]; 9. (DNF) 28-BRANDON COURTNEY[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Nick Lahey[5]; 2. 12X-Darren Burt[7]; 3. 49-Nick Ferrell[4]; 4. 17S-James Schrader[8]; 5. 14-Derek Davis[3]; 6. 13-Reuben Ellis[6]; 7. 24R-Gilbert Roland[1]; 8. 75-Eric Breshears[9]; 9. 57X-Russell Venters[2]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. E1-robert bell[4]; 2. 20-Jacob Cater[3]; 3. 32-Austin Harrell[8]; 4. 15J-Jordan Bryant[7]; 5. 6-Tyler Pearish[5]; 6. 77J-Julie Sheperd[6]; 7. 33-TJ Whited[1]; 8. 01-Dennis Dukes[2]; 9. (DNS) 43-Skylair Teague
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Nathan Bresee[3]; 2. 18P-Shaine Paxston[6]; 3. 15B-jason Bresee[8]; 4. 52JR-Mackenzi Tinderholt[4]; 5. 25J-Ryan Hargus[5]; 6. 32H-Richard Harrington[7]; 7. 7+-Edd Ayres[1]; 8. (DNF) 21K-Sam Keller[2]
LEGEND CARS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 57-Phil Burkybile Jr[9]; 2. 20H-Steve Harshbarger[4]; 3. 10H-Steven Harshbarger Jr[1]; 4. 44-Matthew Bowen[8]; 5. 88-Colin Bowen[5]; 6. 81-Joe Phillips[14]; 7. 34-Braxton Rupp[15]; 8. 41-Payton Pyle[6]; 9. 05-Grayson McKiney[10]; 10. 57X-Rodney Baird[7]; 11. 3-Chessley Plank[13]; 12. 95-Scott Kelley[3]; 13. 00-cason Harris[11]; 14. 4-Justin Gantt[12]; 15. 70-Brad Sims[2]; 16. 5R-Roger Thornton[16]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 05-Grayson McKiney[6]; 2. 44-Matthew Bowen[3]; 3. 41-Payton Pyle[1]; 4. 20H-Steve Harshbarger[4]; 5. 70-Brad Sims[8]; 6. 00-cason Harris[5]; 7. 3-Chessley Plank[7]; 8. 34-Braxton Rupp[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Phil Burkybile Jr[6]; 2. 57X-Rodney Baird[8]; 3. 88-Colin Bowen[3]; 4. 95-Scott Kelley[7]; 5. 10H-Steven Harshbarger Jr[4]; 6. 4-Justin Gantt[2]; 7. 81-Joe Phillips[5]; 8. 5R-Roger Thornton[1]
MINI STOCKS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 07-Allen Thompson[8]; 2. B31-Brandon Vignoe[4]; 3. 96-Jeff Strong[6]; 4. 93-Daniel Barton[9]; 5. 420M-Jesse Booth[7]; 6. 17D-Randy Dye[10]; 7. 17J-Alexandria Ewing[3]; 8. 7-Wesley Breedlove[11]; 9. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[13]; 10. 3JK-Josh Keller[1]; 11. 17-Jason Freeman[12]; 12. (DNS) 21B-Monty Barclay; 13. (DNS) 51F-Levi Felton
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 17D-Randy Dye[6]; 2. 07-Allen Thompson[2]; 3. 96-Jeff Strong[3]; 4. B31-Brandon Vignoe[7]; 5. 21B-Monty Barclay[1]; 6. 7-Wesley Breedlove[5]; 7. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[4]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 93-Daniel Barton[2]; 2. 420M-Jesse Booth[4]; 3. 51F-Levi Felton[5]; 4. 17J-Alexandria Ewing[3]; 5. 3JK-Josh Keller[6]; 6. 17-Jason Freeman[1]
POWRI PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. L34-James Redus[2]; 2. 05G-Grayson McKiney[5]; 3. 7-Karla Lampe[4]; 4. 33-Tyrel Jones[3]; 5. 53Y-Kevin Yount[7]; 6. 92-Michael McKnight[1]; 7. 1C-Scotty Carter[10]; 8. 42-Rex Frieze[8]; 9. 22R-Kolby Rathbone[13]; 10. 53-Jordan Goddard[9]; 11. 57-Jeff Roberts[14]; 12. Y3-Kevin York[11]; 13. 714-Dustin Isaacs[12]; 14. 5-Dustin Strom[15]; 15. 08-Dalton Roberts[6]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Karla Lampe[2]; 2. L34-James Redus[4]; 3. 05G-Grayson McKiney[7]; 4. 53Y-Kevin Yount[6]; 5. 53-Jordan Goddard[1]; 6. Y3-Kevin York[3]; 7. 22R-Kolby Rathbone[8]; 8. 5-Dustin Strom[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Tyrel Jones[3]; 2. 92-Michael McKnight[1]; 3. 08-Dalton Roberts[4]; 4. 42-Rex Frieze[6]; 5. 1C-Scotty Carter[7]; 6. 714-Dustin Isaacs[5]; 7. 57-Jeff Roberts[2]
POWRI MIDWEST MODS
Midwest Mod A-Class A Feature: 1. 24B-Carter Brownsberger[2]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[6]; 3. 33-Anthony Ferrara[8]; 4. 9X-Jerad McIntire[4]; 5. 52-Eric Tinderholt[11]; 6. 21W-Mitchell Waters[10]; 7. 20-Jeremy Lahey[17]; 8. 3-Masson Martin[5]; 9. 7-Kynsey Collins[12]; 10. 26-Gary Krebs[7]; 11. 15-Tanner Foster[9]; 12. 23-Allen Luttjohann[14]; 13. 27-John Dame[16]; 14. 51-Jimmy Cooper[13]; 15. 37W-Frank Waszkiewicz[15]; 16. (DNS) 45-Colt Cheevers; 17. (DNS) 3N1-Jacob Long
Midwest Mod A-Class Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Pete Richardson[1]; 2. 3N1-Jacob Long[6]; 3. 26-Gary Krebs[4]; 4. 21W-Mitchell Waters[5]; 5. 51-Jimmy Cooper[3]; 6. 27-John Dame[2]
Midwest Mod A-Class Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Masson Martin[1]; 2. 24B-Carter Brownsberger[3]; 3. 33-Anthony Ferrara[4]; 4. 52-Eric Tinderholt[6]; 5. 23-Allen Luttjohann[2]; 6. 20-Jeremy Lahey[5]
Midwest Mod A-Class Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Jerad McIntire[3]; 2. 45-Colt Cheevers[4]; 3. 15-Tanner Foster[2]; 4. 7-Kynsey Collins[5]; 5. 37W-Frank Waszkiewicz[1]