Hillbilly Hundred Kicks Off Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup and Quest for Cash

Batavia, OH (April 4, 2022) – The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup mini-series and Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Quest for Cash bonus both begin this weekend with Carl Short’s 53rd Hillbilly Hundred Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts at Tyler County Speedway.

The mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule consists of 14 events that pay $30,000 or more to the winner, the first of which is in Middlebourne, WV this Friday, April 8th at Tyler County Speedway where drivers will compete for a $30,000 top prize. First place winnings for all 14 events in 2022 comes to an extraordinary $718,000. Drivers with perfect attendance with the series will earn points in these 14 events based on their finishes.

The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Champion and the top five in points will receive bigger cash awards than in years past; this mini-series Champion will receive a $15,000 cash bonus at the year-end awards banquet. The drivers who finish second through fifth in the Crown Jewel Cup standings will earn $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash, respectively for a total points fund of $30,000 for these 14 events.

As part of the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup, the Quest for Cash includes a potential bonus of $50,000, another bonus at $100,000 and a top bonus of $250,000. These bonuses are also available to drivers that maintain perfect attendance with the series for the entire season. If a driver wins six (6) of the fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup events in 2022, that driver will receive a $50,000 bonus. A driver that wins eight (8) of fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup events will earn a $100,000 bonus and if a driver can win eleven (11) of the fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup events, that driver will earn a whopping $250,000 bonus.**

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup 2022 events:

April 8, 2022- Tyler County Speedway- 53rd Annual Hillbilly 100- $30,000 to win

May 28, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- Show-Me 100- $50,000 to win

June 4, 2022- West Virginia Motor Speedway- Historic 100- $50,000 to win

June 18, 2022- Smoky Mountain Speedway- Mountain Moonshine Classic- $50,000 to win

June 25, 2022- Lernerville Speedway- Firecracker 100- $50,000 to win

July 3, 2022- Muskingum County Speedway- Prime Solutions 60- $30,000 to win

July 9, 2022- Deer Creek Speedway- Gopher 50- $50,000 to win

July 23, 2022- I-80 Speedway- Silver Dollar Nationals- $53,000 to win

August 13, 2022- Florence Speedway- North/South 100- $75,000 to win

August 20, 2022- Batesville Motor Speedway- Topless 100- $50,000 to win

August 27, 2022- Port Royal Speedway- Rumble by the River- $50,000 to win

September 4, 2022- Tyler County Speedway- 54th Annual Hillbilly 100- $30,000 to win

September 17, 2022- Knoxville Raceway- Late Model Nationals- $50,000 to win

October 15, 2022- Portsmouth Raceway Park- Dirt Track World Championship- $100,000 to win

**A minimum of 11 of the scheduled 14 Crown Jewel Cup races must be completed during the 2022 season with a minimum of 24 cars entered at each of those events. To be eligible, the driver must have perfect attendance in all Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races in 2022.