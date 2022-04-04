Tri-City Speedway pushes back season opener one week to April 15th!

Pontoon Beach, IL (April 4th, 2022) Tri-City Speedway officials have decided to push back the season opener that was scheduled for this Friday, April 8th until Friday, April 15th. A rainy forecast this week on top of already soft ground along with a forecasted high temp of only 45 degrees on Friday doesn’t make for very favorable race conditions.

The test & tune scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th has been canceled as well because of the rain forecasted Tuesday.

April 15th’s opening day will feature a full program on DIRTcar Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds, DIRTcar Factory Stocks (Street Stocks) and DIRTcar Sport Compacts. There will also be kids Power Wheels racing for ages 3-8. Pits will open at 5pm, grandstands open at 5:30pm with hotlaps at 6:30pm and racing at 7:15pm.

Tri-City Speedway will end April with back to back huge shows with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series on Friday, April 22nd. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will also be racing for a $1,000 to win. Then on Friday, April 29th the Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to visit with a $12,000 to win fifty lap main event. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and B-Modifieds will both be racing and each of their features will pay $1,000 to win.

Keep up with all the news and info for Tri-City Speedway at www.tricityspeedway.net and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway