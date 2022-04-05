Lincoln Speedway Opening Day Moved to Sunday, April 10th

(Lincoln, IL) The 2022-racing season is now set to begin this coming Sunday, April 10th at Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. Originally scheduled for this Friday, the weather forecast has forced speedway officials to move the event to a day that has a much more favorable forecast, featuring sunshine and temps near 70 degrees.

Six divisions of racing action will be racing in the opener, headlined by the first ever Midwest Big Ten Series Modified event. In addition to the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Sportsman, DIRTcar Street Stocks, Simplot DII Midgets, and DIRTcar Hornets will be racing.

“With Friday’s forecast showing a mix of rain and snow and high temps in the low 40’s, we knew that Friday’s event wasn’t likely to happen. Fortunately, Sunday is looking great for fans to get out and enjoy a great day at the track,” stated Lincoln Speedway promoter Adam Mackey.

The new season of racing should be a great one at the ¼-mile dirt track facility with a good number of DIRTcar weekly racing events. The speedway is also hosting a $22,022 to win Castrol FloRacing Night In America Super Late Model event on Thursday, May 12 in addition to the annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals special on Sunday, July 3. The track is also again home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals 2022.

Times will be a little earlier this Sunday than a normal event, with pits opening at 2:00 PM, grandstands at 4:00 PM, hotlaps at 5:00 PM, and racing at 6:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Full 2022 Lincoln Speedway Schedule

Sunday, April 10 2022 Season Opener

Friday, April 22 305 Sprint Cars

Thursday, May 12 Castrol FloRacing Night In America presented by Graue Chevrolet

Friday, May 20 Vintage Racing Of Illinois

Friday, June 3 7th Annual Ed Cain Hornet Challenge

Friday, June 24 POWRi Illinois Midget Week

Sunday, July 3 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour

Friday, July 15 Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars

Sunday, July 24 USAC Engler IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets

Friday, August 19 Night Before State Fair Race w/ MOWA Sprints

Friday, August 26 Brandt Season Championships

Sept 29-Oct 1 DIRTcar Fall Nationals