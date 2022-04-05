Open Test and Tune scheduled for this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 5, 2022) – Lucas Oil Speedway roars to life for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, with an Open Test and Tune scheduled for 2-6 p.m. on the dirt oval.

Competitors in each of the four Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series classes – Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and Hermitage Lumber Late Models – plus any others from the region are invited to participate.

Grandstand admission is free and pit passes are $25 ($10 for ages 5 and under). Concessions behind the pit-side grandstand will be open with a limited menu. Race fuel, tires and Lucas Oil products also will be available for sale.

“This is a great chance for our drivers to come and get some testing done before the season gets underway,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “With free grandstand admission, it’s also a great chance for our fans to come out after a long winter and see cars on the track again.”

Another Test and Tune is set for April 16 from 4-6 p.m. prior to the Easter Bowl 150. Enduro cars will not be allowed to be a part of the Test and Tune.

The 9th annual Pitts Homes MLRA Spring Nationals are set for April 22-23. The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener opener is scheduled for April 30.

Enduro Easter Bowl 150 entries remain open: Entries remain open for the inaugural Enduro Easter Bowl 150 with the early registration deadline is set for Saturday.

Entry fee is $100 for early entries and $150 after April 9. The entry list for the race is updated daily on the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page.

Drivers can call into the speedway office at (417) 282-5984 and pay the entry fee via credit card or print off the entry form from the website and mail in with the fee. The starting position will be based on order of paid entries received, but drivers can run any car number of their choice.

Entries will be capped at 100 for the 150-lap race, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. following a Test and Tune for Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series drivers from 4-6 p.m. that day.

The Easter Bowl 150 winner will earn $1,500 with prize money paid to the top 10 finishers with other payouts: 2nd – $800; 3rd – $500. 4th – $300. 5th – 200. 6th – $175. 7th – 150. 8th – $125. 9th – $100. 10th – $100.

Entry forms also can be mailed to:

Lucas Oil Speedway

P.O. Box 8

Wheatland, MO 65779

For ticket information for any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.