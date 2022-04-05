Star Studded Field Expected for Lucas Oil MLRA Opener at 81 Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (April 5th, 2022) –The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) is set to roar back to life this weekend for the 34th consecutive season, when the series goes green at the 81 Speedway in Park City, KS with the inaugural running of the “Heartland Hustle”.

Two consecutive nights of action are planned, starting off on Friday night April 8th with a $5,000 to win season opener before the weekend wraps up on Saturday, April 9th with a $7,000 feature taking center stage. A practice session is also planned for Thursday night from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

The MLRA’s return to 81 Speedway has been a long time in the making, with the series last hitting the dirt at the 3/8 Mile D-Shaped dirt oval back in 2003 when Alan Vaughn scored the victory. This weekend will mark just the 5th all-time stop at 81 Speedway for the MLRA, with Rex McCrosky and Terry Phillips joining Vaughn as former winners.

Track General Manager John Allen is excited to get the MLRA series and Super Late Model racing back to the Wichita, KS area, and notes that a lot has changed since the series last visit in 03’. In recent years the track itself has experienced many upgrades including the addition of new aluminum grandstands along with upgrades to the existing grandstand area, the addition of a retaining wall & new catch fence around the track, remodeling to restroom & concession areas, as well as upgrades to track prep equipment.

“FOE Enterprises purchased 81 Speedway in December of 2019 and since that time Ernie (Leftwich, MLRA Series Director) and I have been in discussion about how we could make it a great event. It’s just taken us a little while to be able to put a plan together to where we thought it would really shine and become one of those events that becomes a must see every year,” commented Allen.

“It’s absolutely exciting to bring the late models to Wichita. With us being the season opener, you know anybody that is even thinking about chasing the points will be here, and that just adds value to the show for everyone,” concluded Allen.

Tony Jackson Jr. scored his second MLRA series title in 2021 and is expected to once again be a potential threat to contend for the series title in 2022, as is 2021 Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the year driver Mason Oberkramer. With an increased championship point fund on the line this season, series officials are also expecting a strong car count out of the gate as drivers try to position themselves for a run at the richest series championship to date.

This weekend kicks off a critical early season stretch for MLRA series teams. Action will slide to a pair of Eastern Iowa venues the following weekend with Davenport Speedway hosting a rare Thursday night event before a two night stand at the 34 Raceway on Friday and Saturday April 15th & 16th where drivers will battle it out in the 14th Annual Slocum 50. The month of April will wrap up one week later as the series makes its first stop of the season at the Lucas Oil Speedway on April 22nd & 23rd for the annual running of the Spring Nationals.

81 Speedway: Park City, KS Practice Info- Thursday 4/7/22

Practice Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

81 Speedway: Park City, KS — Friday 4/8/22 ($5,000 to WIN)

Pit Gates Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstand Gates: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:15 PM, Racing: 7:00 PM

Admission: GA Adults $20, Senior 65+ & Military: $15, Children 10 & Under FREE

Support Classes: Rookie Modifieds, Super Stocks, IMCA Mod Lite

Website: www.81speedway.com

81 Speedway: Park City, KS — Saturday 4/9/22 ($7,000 to WIN)

Pit Gates Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstand Gates: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:15 PM, Racing: 7:00 PM

Admission: GA Adults $25, Senior 65+ & Military: $20, Children 10 & Under FREE

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds, Stock Cars, IMCA Mod Lite