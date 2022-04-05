Xtreme Outlaw Series Joins World of Outlaws for Missouri Doubleheader

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars Join World of Outlaws in Missouri This Weekend

US-36 Raceway & Lake Ozark Speedway Welcome Xtreme Outlaw, WAR Sprints

OSBORN, MO – April 5, 2022 – It hasn’t taken long for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation to make waves in the dirt world.

In a matter of five months, we’ve gone from the social media-shattering announcement at the PRI Show in December, to a smashingly successful debut in February’s DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, to the upcoming doubleheader alongside The Greatest Show on Dirt – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Momentum and Missouri is the theme this weekend as the Series gets back on track and visits the Show-Me State for the first time ever. The doubleheader alongside the winged warriors will lead the Xtreme Outlaws from US-36 Raceway in Osborn, MO on Friday, April 8 to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO on Saturday, April 9 for the Jason Johnson Classic.

Both nights, airing LIVE on DIRTVision, will include a full program with Group Qualifying, Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns, and a $5,000-to-win, $60o-to-start Xtreme Outlaw Feature, as well as a full program for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.

Here’s a look at what to watch for this weekend:

LEADING THE WAY: Only two drivers left the Xtreme Outlaw Series debut at Volusia Speedway Park with a top-five finish in both DIRTcar Nationals Features – CJ Leary of Greenfield, IN, and Robert Ballou of Rocklin, CA. Entering the third and fourth events this weekend, those two stars sit 1-2 atop the point standings.

Leary and the Michael Motorsports #77 hold down the top spot (+10) following results of first and fourth, a performance which sent them back to Indiana with a Big Gator Championship and into the record books as winners of the first Xtreme Outlaw race. Ballou drove his personally-owned #12 to runs of fourth and third at Volusia, while also recording a Whitz Racing Products QuickTime Award.

Those two are among the many competitors vying for the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Series championship with $20,000 on the line for this year’s top points getter, and $10,000 going to the title runner-up.

DOUBLE DUTY: As of now, Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, OK is the first double-duty driver confirmed for this weekend’s race alongside the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. A noted non-wing ace, Bacon’s wing resume is quite impressive as well with an All-Star Circuit of Champions victory to his credit and a pair of World of Outlaws runner-up finishes.

The four-time USAC National Sprint Car champion experienced a rollercoaster ride during his Xtreme Outlaw Series debut in February, flipping wildly on Monday before taking over Dennis Gile’s #13 on Tuesday and driving to a second-place finish. Aboard the Hoffman Auto Racing #69 this time, The Macho Man will be one of the favorites to add his name to the Xtreme Outlaw Win List at US-36 and Lake Ozark.

CHANGE OF PLANS: Team AZ Racing and Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports have expressed their interest in the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series and plan on supporting the new Series going forward.

Jake Swanson of Anaheim, CA enjoyed an impressive debut at Volusia, finishing seventh on night one and running third on night two before a heartbreaking DNF. He currently sits 11th in points aboard the #21AZ with his first appearance in Missouri looming.

Keith Kunz, the leader of Toyota Racing’s powerhouse midget program at KKM, has returned to the sprint car community and quickly found success with Buddy Kofoid finishing second, fifth, and sixth with USAC in Florida. A driver for the Curb Records #67 this weekend hasn’t been announced yet, but Kunz has voiced his support as well for the new Xtreme Outlaw Series.

AN XTREME WAR: This weekend’s doubleheader marks the first two of eight Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series races held in conjunction with the POWRi WAR Sprint League. The two Series will also work together on hosting events at Lake Ozark (June 10-11), Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (June 24-25), Jacksonville Speedway (September 9), and Spoon River Speedway (September 10).

Both of WAR’s most recent champions, Mario Clouser (2021) and Riley Kreisel (2018-20), are expected in action this weekend. Clouser, who has moved on to a full-time Xtreme Outlaw run this season, enters the weekend 11th in points after qualifying for both shows at Volusia in February.

US-11W: Over the last few years, Wyatt Burks of Topeka, KS has mastered Osborn’s US-36 Raceway. He’s won all three USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association events at the track as well as a fourth win with the Iowa Sprint Car League. On Friday, he’ll get his chance to add a fifth victory under the Xtreme Outlaw sanction as he makes his Series debut in the #11W.

LAKE LIFE: Although Saturday marks the first appearance for Xtreme Outlaw at Lake Ozark, non-wing sprint cars are no stranger to the Eldon, MO 3/8-mile. In fact, the majority of competitors have raced at LOS with the POWRi WAR Sprint League and a handful of them have already stood in victory lane at the track.

A pair of Xtreme Outlaw championship hopefuls in Mario Clouser (Auburn, IL) and Kory Schudy (Springfield, MO) are both three-time Lake Ozark winners with POWRi WAR. Wyatt Burks and Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO) own two WAR wins apiece at the track, while Brady Bacon and Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL) have won once as well.

WIDE OPEN: It was only two shows, but the Xtreme Outlaw Series debut at Volusia still showed some noteworthy parity. Feature wins were split by CJ Leary and Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA) with Carson Short (Marion, IL) also leading a lap. Beyond that, Meseraull and Ballou split QuickTime Awards, while six different drivers made up the six podium positions.

The unique Group Qualifying format (four-car inversion) gave us eight different winners in eight heat races with checkered flags going to Justin Grant, Robert Ballou, Dustin Clark, CJ Leary, Shane Cottle, Cole Bodine, Shane Cockrum, and Jake Swanson. We’ll see if the parity continues this weekend with two more nights to pad the stats.

You can watch every lap of the Xtreme Outlaw Series debut LIVE on DIRTVision and follow along with lineups, results, live timing, points, and more on the MyRacePass app.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

Friday, April 8 at US-36 Raceway in Osborn, MO

Saturday, April 9 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (2/14 Nights):

1. 77-CJ Leary (445 PTS); 2. 12-Robert Ballou (-10 PTS); 3. 21-Carson Short (-20 PTS); 4. 39-Shane Cottle (-40 PTS); 5. 20-Alex Bright (-46 PTS); 6. 20M-Thomas Meseraull (-47 PTS); 7. 47-Charles Davis Jr. (-62 PTS); 8. 66-Shane Cockrum (-63 PTS); 9. 13-Brady Bacon (-77 PTS); 10. 21AZ-Jake Swanson (-83 PTS).

LOW-E INSULATION FEATURE WINNERS (2 Drivers):

1 win – CJ Leary (Greenfield, IN) / Michael Motorsports #77

1 win – Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA) / Sean Michael #20M

FEATURE LAPS LED (3 Drivers):

30 laps – Thomas Meseraull

24 laps – CJ Leary

1 lap – Carson Short

WHITZ RACING QUICKTIME AWARDS (2 Drivers):

1 QuickTime – Robert Ballou, Thomas Meseraull

HEAT RACE WINNERS (8 Drivers):

1 Heat Win – Justin Grant, Robert Ballou, Dustin Clark, CJ Leary, Shane Cottle, Cole Bodine, Shane Cockrum, Jake Swanson

K1 RACE GEAR LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (4 Drivers):

1 LCS Win – Thomas Meseraull, Wesley Smith, Charles Davis Jr, Brandon Mattox

TJ FORGED HARD CHARGER AWARDS (2 Drivers):

1 Hard Charger – Carson Short, Chase Stockon

PODIUM FINISHES (6 Drivers):

1 Podium – CJ Leary, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Thomas Meseraull, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou

TOP 10 FINISHES (14 Drivers):

2 Top 10s – CJ Leary, Robert Ballou, Carson Short, Shane Cottle, Charles Davis Jr, Alex Bright

1 Top 10 – Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Dustin Clark, Mitchel Moles, Thomas Meseraull, Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, Shane Cockrum