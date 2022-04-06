Rain Nixes 53rd Hillbilly Hundred at Tyler County Speedway

Middlebourne, W.V. (April 6, 2022) – The 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred – originally scheduled for September of 2021 and was rescheduled to this Friday, April 8th – has once again been rained out. The heavy rain that has fallen at Tyler County Speedway and additional rain that is forecasted for the remainder of the week has forced officials to cancel the event.

The event will not be made up. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Tyler County Speedway on Sunday, September 4th, 2022, for the 54th running of “America’s Oldest Running Dirt Late Model Event.”

Fans who have tickets from the 2021 edition of the 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred, or purchased tickets in advance for Friday, April 8th, may use those tickets on Sunday, September 4th.

Teams will now head to Hagerstown (MD) Speedway on Saturday, April 9th, and Port Royal (PA) Speedway on Sunday, April 10th with a complete show for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series each night. The start time at both Hagerstown Speedway and Port Royal Speedway has been moved one-hour earlier.

The pit gate at Hagerstown Speedway will open at 1:30PM ET with the general admission gate opening at 4:30PM ET. The Drivers Meeting will take place at 5:00PM ET with Hot Laps beginning at 5:30PM ET.

At Port Royal Speedway, gates will open at 1:00PM ET with the Drivers Meeting set for 3:30PM ET followed by Hot Laps at 4:00PM ET.