World of Outlaws to now race at Marion Center Raceway May 20

MARION CENTER, PA – April 6, 2022– World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series officials have announced the event scheduled for Friday, May 20, at Thunder Mountain Speedway has moved to Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, PA.

The event remains part of a three-day Pennsylvania swing from May 19-21, including Bloomsburg Fair Raceway (May 19) and Port Royal Speedway (May 21).

This will be The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet’s first appearance at the 1/4-mile Marion Center track. However, World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year contender and Rock Gault Memorial winner Max Blair has found success at the Keystone state facility, reaching Victory Lane twice.

The previously scheduled event at Thunder Mountain will not be rescheduled after track officials announced they will not be operating the track in 2022.

If you can’t make it to the track on May 20, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App