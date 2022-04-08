Country music star Aaron Tippin to perform, serve as Grand Marshal of 30th Show-Me 100

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 8, 2022) – The 30th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com at Lucas Oil Speedway will be the biggest Show-Me 100 in the history of the event. Not only will the Show-Me 100 pay a record $50,000 to win in 2022, but the fan experience at this year’s event will be like none other and a must-attend event in 2022.

Lucas Oil Speedway is proud to announce the Grand Marshal of the Show-Me 100 will be country music star Aaron Tippin. The RCA recording artist will perform several songs and serve as Grand Marshal for the final night of the event, May 28th.

Tippin will lead the spectator audience in the traditional “Pledge of Allegiance” during pre-race ceremonies that will include honoring and remembering the Veterans and Military personnel that have gave their lives serving this great country as part of the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

Tippin will also perform several of his hit songs including “Where the Stars and Stripes and Eagles Fly” during the event. As the Grand Marshal of the event, Tippin will give the command to start your engines before the Show-Me 100 feature takes the green flag.

“We are excited to have Aaron Tippin as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Annual Show-Me 100 that will pay a record $50,000-to-win on the final night. Aaron loves the veterans and military and appreciates all the men and women that serve this country,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports. “He was the first entertainer to travel to the Gulf Coast and entertain the troops during the Gulf War with Bob Hope and the USO tour.”

Tippin has recorded several hit singles including: “There Ain’t Nothing’ Wrong with the Radio,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You,” “Kiss This,” “You Got to Stand for Something,” and “Where Stars and Stripes and Eagles Fly.”

For more information about Aaron Tippin including tour dates for 2022, visit his official website at www.aarontippin.com.

The 30th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by Protecttheharvest.com will features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified full programs each night.

Action kicks off on May 26th with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the Saturday-night main event.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 27th also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup for the Show-Me 100 main event on Saturday night.

The Saturday May 28th program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the record paying Show-Me 100-lap feature event paying $50,000-to-win for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 26: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $115 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $120 3-day pit pass.

May 27: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $40 pit pass; $85 2-day pit pass.

May 28: $40 general admission adults, $37 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $90 family pass; $45 pit pass.

To purchase tickets for the Show-Me 100 or get ticket information for the Show-Me 100 or any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.