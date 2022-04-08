Friday’s Event at US-36 Raceway Cancelled Due to Temperatures

Up Next is Jason Johnson Classic on Saturday at Lake Ozark

OSBORN, MO – April 8, 2022 – With near-freezing temperatures, intermittent sleet and snow, and a frigid wind chill, officials have made the call to cancel Friday’s World of Outlaws and Xtreme Outlaw race at US-36 Speedway in Osborn, MO.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event at US-36 will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until May 8 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions. CLICK HERE for a refund request.

Up next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is the fourth annual $15,000-to-win Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO on Saturday. The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation will also be in action.

Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or stream every lap LIVE on DIRTVision

Related posts:

  1. Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Cancelled Due to Rain
  2. Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars & Midgets Unveil Inaugural Schedules
  3. Xtreme Outlaw Series Joins World of Outlaws for Missouri Doubleheader
  4. Jason Johnson Classic is SWEET !!!
  5. Heavy Rains, Saturated Grounds Force Cancellation of Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway
  6. I-55 Raceway announces ticket exchange details for cancelled World of Outlaw Show on April 7th!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR