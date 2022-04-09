CLINT BOWYER JOINS KYLE LARSON’S FLORACING LATE MODEL CHALLENGE ANNOUNCEMENT TEAM

Analyst for NASCAR on FOX, Clint Bowyer, To Commentate Alongside Ben Shelton And Dustin Jarrett At Volunteer Speedway

3-Time NASCAR Cup Series Winner William Byron To Compete In Race Set For April 14

AUSTIN, TX (April 8, 2021) – Kyle Larson’s and FloSports’ upcoming race just added some serious star power. FOX Sports NASCAR analyst and 10-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, Clint Bowyer, will join the announcing team in the booth. On the track, 3-time NASCAR Cup Series winner William Byron, will join his Hendrick Motorsports teammate competing for the $20,000 winner’s check and maximum bragging rights for winning the first Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge Powered By Tezos scheduled for April 14 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn.

Bowyer joined NASCAR on FOX in 2021 as an analyst for FOX Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series coverage alongside Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy. A native of Emporia, Kan., Clint spent 16 years competing in NASCAR (2005 – 2021) and is a 10-time NASCAR Cup Series winner. He is also a former dirt late model driver and team owner. Clint will join Ben Shelton and Dustin Jarrett in the announcer’s booth for commentary throughout the night on April 14 during the FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge. Fans can catch Bowyer in the announcer’s booth and Larson and Byron on the track during the FOX broadcast of the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 17 at 7 PM ET.

Byron is a 3-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and Hendrick Motorsports teammate with Larson. He’ll be making his first career dirt racing start outside of NASCAR driving the No. 24 Super Late Model fielded by Warrior Race Cars and team owner Mike Nuchols. The No. 24 entry will be a team car to dirt late model regular Ryan King.

Scheduled just days before NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race in Bristol, Tenn. that will be broadcast on FOX, the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge Powered By Tezos, will be a major draw for drivers, teams and grassroots racing fans looking for top-tier motorsports competition next week. Larson is pulling out all the stops to promote this new event and is bringing FloSports along as a co-promoter and exclusive broadcast partner. The pit gate opens at 12:00 PM ET and the grandstands open at 3:00 PM ET. Hot laps start at 6:30 PM ET. Tickets are available now here. For ticket information, including pricing, visit www.volunteerspeedway.com.

Fans can subscribe and watch all of the action via FloRacing to gain access to nearly 2,000 races annually for $150 a year, a value equaling less than $0.10 per race. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, analysis as well as archived races and event highlights. Subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from hockey, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling and more. Watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.