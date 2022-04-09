Henigan stays perfect with USRA American Racer Modified Series score at Sabine Speedway

MANY, La. (April 8)—The USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports made its maiden voyage to the Sabine Speedway on Friday and Chris Henigan steered his USRA Modified into victory lane for the second time in as many races.

The racer from Marshall, Texas, pocketed $2,000 from the prize pool to add to his $3,500 take from the Ark-La-Tex Speedway on March 19 where he led wire-to-wire from the pole.

Friday night’s task was more formidable for Henigan, who turned 40 years old on April Fools Day. He started tenth on the grid this time with some tough competitors in front and behind him.

Chris Dawson beat polesitter Chase Wascom to the flagstand to lead the opening lap but Tyler Wolff, who started fourth, came into the picture right away and took the lead away from Dawson on the fourth lap.

While Henigan was working his way toward the front of the field, Wolff continued to set the pace on the smooth quarter-mile oval nestled in the woods of Sabine Parish.

With 20 of 30 laps in the books, Henigan stuck his nose underneath Wolff and then slipped by to lead the 21st lap. He cruised the rest of the way home.

Meanwhile, Wolff held strong for the runner-up honors with Dawson, Wascom and Donnie Barnhart completing the top five. The rest of the top ten were Chase Allen, Kenny Gaddis, Jason Sartain, Kyle Pleasant and Georgia’s Casey Roderick, who rolled off from the 21st starting spot.

With just three cautions slowing the pace, Henigan crossed beneath the checkered flag just 1.680 seconds ahead of Wolff. Drivers from seven different states entered the event.

Sean Gaddis, Henigan and Manuel Williams Sr. each got an extra $100 from American Racer via random draw of all those who pre-entered for the show.

Special thanks to American Racer, ARMI Contractors, Day Motor Sports, Innovative AutoGlass & Window Tint, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt, Star 1 Roofing & Construction, Summit Racing Equipment, Texas Locomotive Solutions and TNT Auto Parts for their support.

More mud-slinging Saturday at Super Bee Speedway: The American Racer Modified Series remains in the Pelican State on Saturday for the second half of this weekend’s doubleheader at the Super Bee Speedway in Chatham, La.

Once again, the event will pay $2,000 to the winner and no less than $200 to start the main event plus Advanced Performance Engines is sponsoring a $200 Hard Charger Award.

As it was Friday, Saturday’s show at the Super Bee Speedway is the debut of the USRA Modifieds at the popular dirt oval.

USRA continues crushing it: Year after year, the USRA continues to attract more racetracks and dirt racing competitors through fair, logical and cost-effective rules accompanied by an organization that puts the racers and racetrack operators first.

For the upcoming 2022 campaign for the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, there are currently more than 50 of America’s finest dirt ovals which will host over 1,000 nights of racing this season.

Visit usraracing.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USRA news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

Sabine Speedway, Many, La.

Friday, April 8, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Star 1 Roofing Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 17 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas

2. (1) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

3. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (3) 6X Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

5. (5) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

6. (6) 16M Landon Meilke, Jonesboro, Ark.

7. (8) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

8. (10) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

9. (7) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

10. (9) 21 Kevin Peters, Hallsville, Texas

TNT Auto Parts Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 11B Donnie Barnhart, N. Little Rock, Ark.

2. (4) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

3. (5) 15 Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

4. (7) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

5. (1) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

6. (6) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

7. (9) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

8. (3) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

9. (8) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

DNS – 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

Texas Locomotive Solutions Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas

2. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (7) 82 Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

4. (8) 66X Mike Dillard, McKinney, Texas

5. (3) 79 Randall Settle, Shreveport, La.

6. (4) 3 Chad Shivers, Prentiss, Miss.

7. (6) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

8. (1) 48 Taylor Rateliff, Longview, Texas

DQ – (5) 25 Casey Roderick, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature (6 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

2. (6) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

3. (3) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

4. (8) 21 Kevin Peters, Hallsville, Texas

5. (9) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

6. (10) 25 Casey Roderick, Lawrenceville, Ga.

7. (5) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

8. (1) 16M Landon Meilke, Jonesboro, Ark.

9. (7) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

10. (4) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

DNS – 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

DNS – 48 Taylor Rateliff, Longview, Texas

DNS – 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

American Racer “A” Feature (30 laps):

1. (10) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

2. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (2) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

4. (1) 15 Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

5. (5) 11B Donnie Barnhart, N. Little Rock, Ark.

6. (6) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas

7. (3) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (7) 17 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas

9. (11) 6X Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

10. (21) 25 Casey Roderick, Lawrenceville, Ga.

11. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

12. (16) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

13. (20) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

14. (22) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

15. (19) 21 Kevin Peters, Hallsville, Texas

16. (23) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

17. (8) 66X Mike Dillard, McKinney, Texas

18. (12) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

19. (15) 3 Chad Shivers, Prentiss, Miss.

20. (18) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

21. (14) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

22. (17) 24M Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark.

23. (13) 79 Randall Settle, Shreveport, La.

DNS – 82 Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

Lap Leaders: Dawson 1-3, Wolff 4-20, Henigan 21-30.

Total Laps Led: Wolff 17, Henigan 10, Dawson 3.

Margin of Victory: 1.680 seconds.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 32 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Mason Williams, Jeremy LaCoe.

Entries: 29.

Next Race: Saturday, April 9, Super Bee Speedway, Chatham, La.

Points Standings: Henigan 200, Duvall 165, Wolff 151, Roderick 148, K. Gaddis 148, Wascom 145, Sartain 144, Dawson 143, Dycus 141, Dillard 139.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – S. Gaddis, Henigan, Manuel Williams Sr. ($100).

RacerWebsite.com – Manuel Williams Jr.