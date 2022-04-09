Johnny Scott takes MLRA win at 81 Speedway!

Ryan Gustin led the field to the green from the Illini Racing & Supply pole position by virtue of his heat race win, but it was Scott using the top side momentum off the exit of turn two to take the advantage and lead lap number one of the thirty-five lap affair. With a clean race track Scott jumped out to a 2+ second advantage early on, but Gustin wasted little time in erasing that advantage as Scott began to work lapped traffic.
As Scott struggled to advance through the lapped traffic, Gustin powered to the bottom side in turn two and took the top spot down the back stretch with Scott and Terry Phillips in tow. However, for Gustin disaster would strike seconds later as he slowed off the exit of turn four with a flat tire before the lead group could make it back to the start finish line, resulting in the nights first caution. The caution would be the end of the night for Gustin who was credited with a 16th place finish.
The nights final 12 laps would go green to the end with Scott cruising to his third career MLRA win worth $7,000. Gordy Gundecker who started in 6th would come home with a career best 2nd place finish under the Lucas Oil MLRA banner, while Chad Simpson completed the podium with a third pace run. Tad Pospisil finished in 4th after breaking his own track record in DirtOnDirt.com qualifying, while Chris Simpson rounded out the top five.
Gundaker landed on the podium for the second time in his last three starts with the MLRA dating back to 2021. “Johnny was really good there,” commented Gundaker. “I just didn’t take off as well there at the end but it was a really really good run for us, we had a really good night. You know we struggled last night but came back tonight and put a really good night together to come home second and put it on the podium.”
Simpson moved up to third after starting the weekend off with a 9th place run on Friday night. “Last night we got caught behind there a little bit and made a few mistakes of my own but we rebounded well. The car is qualifying good and I’ve just got to thank my sponsors Ideal Ready Mix, Randy Davidson Trucking, Simpson Farms and just everybody that helps get me here and do this. If we do decide to run this point deal it’s all about consistency and running top five and top three all the time, so tonight is where we need to be for that so hopefully we can keep it going,” concluded the two-time series champion.
Lucas Oil MLRA action continues this upcoming weekend with a trio of events in Eastern Iowa. The Davenport Speedway is set to host the MLRA on Thursday night April 14, with a $5,000 prize on the line. Action will then move to the 34 Raceway in Burlington, IA for a pair of back-to-back shows on Friday and Saturday April 15th & 16th. Friday nights winner will pocket $5,000, leading up to Saturdays $10,555 to win Slocum 50.
Lap Leaders – Johnny Scott (1 – 35)
Cautions – 3
DirtonDirt.com “Overall Fast Time Award” –Tad Pospisil ( 16.104 sec.)
Illini Racing & Supply “Pole Award” – Ryan Gustin
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race – Levi Demartino
Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” – Justin Duty
Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Johnny Scott
Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Daniel Hilsabeck
Swift Springs “Move of the Race” – Gordy Gundaker
Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Johnny Scott
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS
Cedar Creek Beef Jerky A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 1ST-Johnny Scott[2]; 2. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[6]; 3. 25-Chad Simpson[4]; 4. 04-Tad Pospisil[5]; 5. 32S-Chris Simpson[13]; 6. 14W-Dustin Walker[26]; 7. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[11]; 8. 50-Kaeden Cornell[25]; 9. 76-Blair Nothdurft[10]; 10. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[17]; 11. 15-Justin Duty[23]; 12. 11-Trevor Gundaker[20]; 13. 3-Brennon Willard[12]; 14. (DNF) 32P-Bobby Pierce[7]; 15. (DNF) 75-Terry Phillips[3]; 16. (DNF) 19R-Ryan Gustin[1]; 17. (DNF) 2S-Stormy Scott[9]; 18. (DNF) 93-Mason Oberkramer[8]; 19. (DNF) 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[14]; 20. (DNF) 18-Chase Junghans[19]; 21. (DNF) 49T-Jake Timm[24]; 22. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Marrant[15]; 23. (DNF) 11H-Jeff Herzog[21]; 24. (DNF) 20-Rodney Sanders[18]; 25. (DNF) 92-Delbert Smith[16]; 26. (DNS) 30-Todd Cooney
B Feature 1 Sunoco (10 Laps): 1. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[2]; 2. 18-Chase Junghans[3]; 3. 11H-Jeff Herzog[5]; 4. 15-Justin Duty[1]; 5. 99-Scott Lewis[7]; 6. 50-Kaeden Cornell[8]; 7. (DNF) 10-Jacob Magee[4]; 8. (DNF) 6-Al Humphrey[9]; 9. (DNF) 49T-Jake Timm[6]; 10. (DNS) 6C-Cale Osborn
B Feature 2 Hoosier (10 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[3]; 2. 11-Trevor Gundaker[10]; 3. 30-Todd Cooney[1]; 4. B1-Dustin Bolster[7]; 5. 92S-Dan Smith[2]; 6. 14W-Dustin Walker[4]; 7. 47-Chris Bratcher[9]; 8. (DNF) 60-Jonathan Lindberg[8]; 9. (DNF) 7D-Dusty Leonard[6]; 10. (DNF) 78S-Steve Stultz[5]
Heat 1 Midwest Sheet Metal (8 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin[2]; 2. 04-Tad Pospisil[1]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 4. 32S-Chris Simpson[3]; 5. 15-Justin Duty[6]; 6. 18-Chase Junghans[7]; 7. 11H-Jeff Herzog[8]; 8. 99-Scott Lewis[5]; 9. (DNF) 6-Al Humphrey[9]
Heat 2 Hooker Harness (8 Laps): 1. 75-Terry Phillips[1]; 2. 32P-Bobby Pierce[2]; 3. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[3]; 4. 1X-Aaron Marrant[4]; 5. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[8]; 6. 10-Jacob Magee[6]; 7. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 8. 50-Kaeden Cornell[7]; 9. (DNS) 6C-Cale Osborn
Heat 3 My Race Pass (8 Laps): 1. 1ST-Johnny Scott[2]; 2. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[1]; 3. 76-Blair Nothdurft[4]; 4. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 5. 30-Todd Cooney[5]; 6. 20-Rodney Sanders[9]; 7. 78S-Steve Stultz[6]; 8. B1-Dustin Bolster[7]; 9. 47-Chris Bratcher[8]
Heat 4 Fast Shafts (8 Laps): 1. 25-Chad Simpson[1]; 2. 93-Mason Oberkramer[2]; 3. 3-Brennon Willard[6]; 4. 92-Delbert Smith[8]; 5. 92S-Dan Smith[7]; 6. 14W-Dustin Walker[5]; 7. 7D-Dusty Leonard[4]; 8. 60-Jonathan Lindberg[9]; 9. (DNF) 11-Trevor Gundaker[3]
Dirt on Dirt Dirt on Dirt Qualifying 1: 1. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:16.104[7]; 2. 75-Terry Phillips, 00:16.255[2]; 3. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:16.310[3]; 4. 32P-Bobby Pierce, 00:16.360[9]; 5. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:16.363[5]; 6. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:16.450[1]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:16.463[13]; 8. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:16.472[18]; 9. 99-Scott Lewis, 00:16.490[10]; 10. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:16.533[4]; 11. 15-Justin Duty, 00:16.552[12]; 12. 10-Jacob Magee, 00:16.588[8]; 13. 18-Chase Junghans, 00:16.686[15]; 14. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 00:16.778[6]; 15. 11H-Jeff Herzog, 00:16.794[17]; 16. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh, 00:16.844[16]; 17. 6-Al Humphrey, 00:17.097[14]; 18. (DNS) 6C-Cale Osborn, 00:17.097
Dirt on Dirt Dirt on Dirt Qualifying 2: 1. 11G-Gordy Gundaker, 00:16.457[2]; 2. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:16.479[13]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:16.547[16]; 4. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:16.612[4]; 5. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:16.618[14]; 6. 11-Trevor Gundaker, 00:16.716[10]; 7. 76-Blair Nothdurft, 00:16.781[15]; 8. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 00:16.792[3]; 9. 30-Todd Cooney, 00:16.875[7]; 10. 14W-Dustin Walker, 00:16.975[1]; 11. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:16.985[18]; 12. 3-Brennon Willard, 00:17.091[12]; 13. B1-Dustin Bolster, 00:17.111[11]; 14. 92S-Dan Smith, 00:17.260[5]; 15. 47-Chris Bratcher, 00:17.567[9]; 16. 92-Delbert Smith, 00:17.655[17]; 17. (DQ) 20-Rodney Sanders, 00:16.610[8]; 18. (DQ) 60-Jonathan Lindberg, 00:18.714[6]