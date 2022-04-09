Johnny Scott takes MLRA win at 81 Speedway!

As Scott struggled to advance through the lapped traffic, Gustin powered to the bottom side in turn two and took the top spot down the back stretch with Scott and Terry Phillips in tow. However, for Gustin disaster would strike seconds later as he slowed off the exit of turn four with a flat tire before the lead group could make it back to the start finish line, resulting in the nights first caution. The caution would be the end of the night for Gustin who was credited with a 16 th place finish.

Ryan Gustin led the field to the green from the Illini Racing & Supply pole position by virtue of his heat race win, but it was Scott using the top side momentum off the exit of turn two to take the advantage and lead lap number one of the thirty-five lap affair. With a clean race track Scott jumped out to a 2+ second advantage early on, but Gustin wasted little time in erasing that advantage as Scott began to work lapped traffic.

The nights final 12 laps would go green to the end with Scott cruising to his third career MLRA win worth $7,000. Gordy Gundecker who started in 6 th would come home with a career best 2 nd place finish under the Lucas Oil MLRA banner, while Chad Simpson completed the podium with a third pace run. Tad Pospisil finished in 4 th after breaking his own track record in DirtOnDirt.com qualifying, while Chris Simpson rounded out the top five.

Gundaker landed on the podium for the second time in his last three starts with the MLRA dating back to 2021. “Johnny was really good there,” commented Gundaker. “I just didn’t take off as well there at the end but it was a really really good run for us, we had a really good night. You know we struggled last night but came back tonight and put a really good night together to come home second and put it on the podium.”

Simpson moved up to third after starting the weekend off with a 9th place run on Friday night. “Last night we got caught behind there a little bit and made a few mistakes of my own but we rebounded well. The car is qualifying good and I’ve just got to thank my sponsors Ideal Ready Mix, Randy Davidson Trucking, Simpson Farms and just everybody that helps get me here and do this. If we do decide to run this point deal it’s all about consistency and running top five and top three all the time, so tonight is where we need to be for that so hopefully we can keep it going,” concluded the two-time series champion.

Lucas Oil MLRA action continues this upcoming weekend with a trio of events in Eastern Iowa. The Davenport Speedway is set to host the MLRA on Thursday night April 14, with a $5,000 prize on the line. Action will then move to the 34 Raceway in Burlington, IA for a pair of back-to-back shows on Friday and Saturday April 15th & 16th. Friday nights winner will pocket $5,000, leading up to Saturdays $10,555 to win Slocum 50.