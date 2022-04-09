Macon Speedway Season Opener to Wait One More Week

(Macon, IL) The start of the 2022 racing season at Macon Speedway will have to wait at least one more week, as the Saturday, April 9th program has been canceled.

Cold weather conditions mixed with wet grounds from several days of rain have combined to force the cancellation.

The 77th season opener at the track is now scheduled for next Saturday, April 16th, featuring CEFCU Kids Club, dollar dogs, and $2 beers.

Lincoln Speedway, also located in Central Illinois, will be opening its season tomorrow, Sunday, April 10th. Warm weather conditions are expected with a high near 70 degrees.

For more information on the upcoming events, including the Macon Speedway schedule, visit www.maconracing.com.

Upcoming Racing Events:

Sunday, April 10 – Lincoln Speedway Season Opener

Saturday, April 16 – Macon Speedway Season Opener

Friday, April 22 – Lincoln Speedway Race Night #2

Saturday, April 23 – Macon Speedway Race Night #2

Saturday, April 30 – Macon Speedway Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 100