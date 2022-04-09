Trey Marcham Grabs I-44 Riverside Win with POWRi West Midget League

Belleville, IL. (4/9/22) Trey Marcham would earn his ninth career Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect feature victory, leading the last fifteen laps at I-44 Riverside Speedway on the way to the exciting feature finale.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect competition would witness Taylor Reimer clock the quickest hot-lap time with a 12.115-second lap as Andrew Deal would notch the heat racing victory with Taylor Reimer notching the high-point qualifier award.

Leading the field to the initial green flag launch would see outside front-row starter and heat race winner Andrew Deal shoot out to the early advantage and appear to be the competitor to beat. Mid-race caution flags would bunch the field back together as fifth starting Trey Marcham began his march to the front of the field.

Using patience and precise outside line hustling, Marcham would take the lead around the speedy Deal with Taylor Reimer, Michelle Decker, and Shannon McQueen in hot pursuit.

Late race dramatics would enter the fray with less than five laps remaining on the feature events as Trey Marcham was able to hold off all challenges on his way to gaining the feature victory. Michelle Decker would use a last-corner or the last-lap pass to edge out Andrew Deal to place second leaving Deal to place third. Taylor Reimer would show speed all event to place fourth with Shannon McQueen rounding out the I-44 Riverside Speedway feature’s top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect.

I-44 Riverside Speedway | 4/9/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 00 – Taylor Reimer (12.115)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 85 – Andrew Deal

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 00 – Taylor Reimer

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 32 – Trey Marcham (+4)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 32 – Trey Marcham

Lucas Oil and Realty Connect A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 2. 7D-Michelle Decker[4]; 3. 85-Andrew Deal[2]; 4. 00-Taylor Reimer[1]; 5. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]; 6. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]; 7. 31B-Kyle Beilman[9]; 8. 31K-Travis Buckley[7]; 9. (DNF) 29K-Brian Harvey[8].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Andrew Deal[1]; 2. 00-Taylor Reimer[5]; 3. 7-Shannon McQueen[4]; 4. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]; 5. 7D-Michelle Decker[7]; 6. 32-Trey Marcham[9]; 7. 31K-Travis Buckley[8]; 8. 29K-Brian Harvey[3].

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League will be the two-day trip to Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri, linking up with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League on April 15-16 while running in support of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Sprint Cars.

