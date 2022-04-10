Castrol FloRacing Night in America Postpones Eldora Opener

$22,022-To-Win Super Late Model Season Opener Now Set for April 26

AUSTIN, Texas (April 10, 2022) — Wet spring weather, paired with the logistics of a new racing surface, has forced officials with Eldora Speedway and Castrol® FloRacing Night in America to postpone the 2022 series’ opening event, which was originally slated for this Tuesday, April 12.

The $22,022-to-win event at Eldora Speedway will now be held on Tuesday, April 26.

“Eldora Speedway underwent a major resurfacing over the offseason with over 250 loads of new dirt being installed. The relentless waves of rain and snow this spring have prevented crews from having many quality weather days to work on the track. Understandably because of these factors, the new surface is still soft in spots, and now with forecasts calling for up to an inch of rain on Monday into Monday night, all parties involved felt it best to postpone the event,” said Castrol® FloRacing Night in America general manager, Ben Shelton.

“We were looking forward to getting the season started this week, but we’d rather wait and make sure everything is ready for a great show. On the flip side, we now will have an awesome doubleheader with Eldora Speedway and Brownstown Speedway to start our season on April 26-27. With fuel prices not being the cheapest right now, it will help save teams a little cash with two great-paying shows on consecutive nights in close proximity of one another.”

All previously purchased tickets for the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America event at Eldora Speedway will be honored on the new date, April 26.

Additionally, on Tuesday, April 26 the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models will be joined on the program by a complete program for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Eldora Stocks.

With the postponement to Tuesday, April 26, the Eldora Speedway event will still be the season opener with the stars and cars of the mega miniseries traveling west to Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway on Wednesday, April 27 for another $22,022-to-win program.

The sophomore season opener for the miniseries on April 26 coincides with the 2022 lid lifter at the famed Ohio oval. The upcoming season marks the 69th for “The World’s Greatest Dirt Track.”

Fresh off a hit debut campaign in 2021, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America is ready to hit the ground running this year with 12 events at 12 different tracks in seven states.

The Eldora Speedway purse, which surpasses the $67,000 mark, includes a $22,022-to-win and $1,000-to-start main event payout.

In addition to drivers who are looking to begin their pursuit of the $75,000 potential championship check with Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, a strong cast of competitors are expected to not only chase the night’s big payday but also prepare for The Eldora Million, which makes its coveted return on June 8-9. The second running of The Eldora Million posts a whopping $1,002,022 top prize and $5,022 just to qualify for the mega finale.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the April 26 event will be as follows:

Qualifying, Heat Race, and B-main

Drivers must use the same 4 tires for qualifying, heat race, and B-main:

Fronts and Left Rear – LM90/11-15 M20

Right Rear – LM92/11-15 M30

Main Event

Main Event qualified cars may change 3 tires for the feature from the compounds listed below:

Fronts and Left Rear – LM90/11-15 M20 or M30s

Right Rear – LM92/11-15 M30s or M40

Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .

Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) – April 26, 2022

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100

The pit gate opens at 12 p.m. EST with tech inspection beginning at 2 p.m. The grandstand gate opens at 4 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:00 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Reserved grandstand seating (ages 14 and up) is $24 with reserved grandstand seating for children (ages 13 and under) $9. General admission grandstand tickets (ages 14 and up) are $19 with general admission grandstand seating for children (ages 13 and under) free.

Pit admission (ages 14-and-up) is $30

For more information and to purchase advanced tickets please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com .

Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2022 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/register/?n=34345 . Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.

Additionally, the miniseries recently announced a points-fund bonus, which offers the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America champion a whopping $75,000 if they have perfect attendance at all 12 events.

The $75,000 payout to a champion with perfect attendance is guaranteed even if rainouts or cancellations shorten the miniseries season.

If the tour champion doesn’t have perfect attendance, the points fund reverts to the originally announced $30,000 for the title from a total point’s fund of $85,250.

The series runner-up receives $15,000 with $8,000 for third, $7,000 for fourth and $6,000 for fifth. The sixth-place points finisher receives $5,000 with $4,000, $3,750, $3,500 and $3,000 going to the rest of the top 10. Points are tabulated using a driver’s best 10 finishes.

With the exception of Senoia’s $53,053-to-win finale, each Castrol® tour event pays $22,022-to-win and $1,000-to-start. The series opens April 12 at Eldora and every miniseries race is streamed live at FloRacing.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Fund

1)$30,000 ($75,000 with Perfect Attendance) 2)$15,000 3)$8,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

TOTAL – $85,250

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fkrodends.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

